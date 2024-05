MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Bethel Grove on Saturday.

At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Arlington Avenue.

One male was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not provided suspect information at this time, but ask that if anyone has tips, they call 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.