Bethany Police investigate possible drive-by shooting

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police say they are investigating a possible drive-by shooting Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of NW 19th St. and Rockwell Ave. around 4 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department. No more information is available as the investigation continues.

