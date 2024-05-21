Bethalto man killed in Route 3 crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ill. – The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in single vehicle crash Monday evening in Hartford, Illinois.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. along Route 3 at Rand Avenue.

Hartford police found the front seat passenger dead. The man was identified as Jacob S. Werner of Bethalto. Werner was 24.

An autopsy has been scheduled. A final cause of death will be announced when routine drug and alcohol toxicology tests have been completed.

The crash itself remains under investigation.

