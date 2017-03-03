Best and Worst Three-Row Vehicles

View photos

The main appeal of three-row vehicles is their ability to carry up to eight people and cargo, as well. They’re great for carpooling and carrying all types of gear. The list includes minivans and SUVs; although larger SUVs provide both better access and more cargo space, minivans have a better third-row seat for children as well as adults.

Our list highlights the best and worst of three-row vehicles based on seat comfort and ease of access to the third-row seat.

Click the model names to access the complete road tests, reliability and owner satisfaction data, pricing, and much more.

Best Vehicles for Third-Row Seats

Ford Expedition EL

Chrysler Pacifica

Kia Sedona

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Lincoln Navigator



Chevrolet Suburban

GMC Yukon XL

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Buick Enclave

Chevrolet Traverse

Nissan Quest

Dodge Grand Caravan

Toyota Sequoia

Worst Vehicles for Third-Row Seats

Land Rover Range Rover Sport



Kia Sorento

Volvo XC90

Dodge Journey

BMW X5

Hyundai Santa Fe

Audi Q7

