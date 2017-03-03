Best and Worst Three-Row Vehicles

The main appeal of three-row vehicles is their ability to carry up to eight people and cargo, as well. They’re great for carpooling and carrying all types of gear. The list includes minivans and SUVs; although larger SUVs provide both better access and more cargo space, minivans have a better third-row seat for children as well as adults.
Our list highlights the best and worst of three-row vehicles based on seat comfort and ease of access to the third-row seat.
Click the model names to access the complete road tests, reliability and owner satisfaction data, pricing, and much more.
Best Vehicles for Third-Row Seats
- Ford Expedition EL
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Kia Sedona
- Honda Odyssey
- Toyota Sienna
- Lincoln Navigator
- Chevrolet Suburban
- GMC Yukon XL
- Mercedes-Benz GLS
- Buick Enclave
- Chevrolet Traverse
- Nissan Quest
- Dodge Grand Caravan
- Toyota Sequoia
Worst Vehicles for Third-Row Seats
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Kia Sorento
- Volvo XC90
- Dodge Journey
- BMW X5
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Audi Q7
