Best and Worst Cars in Consumer Reports' Tests

This list shows you the best and worst cars in our road tests, across popular car categories. Road-test scores are based on ride, handling, braking, acceleration, fuel economy, quietness, interior room, and ease of use, among other considerations.

Consumer Reports anonymously buys all the cars it formally tests, about 60 per year. That way, we can maintain our independence and test cars with the trim and options people actually buy rather than the special versions that manufacturers want to showcase. Our staff drives each vehicle for thousands of miles to get the full experience so that it can best serve you, the consumer.

Formal testing is done at our track in Connecticut and on surrounding public roads. The evaluation consists of more than 50 individual tests. Some are objective instrumented track tests using state-of-the-art electronic gear that yield empirical findings. Others are subjective evaluations, tests conducted by our experienced engineering staff.

Click through to the model pages for the Overall Scores, which factor in road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.



See our complete new-vehicle ratings. Learn about how Consumer Reports tests cars.

Best Subcompact Car: Honda Fit

View photos

The Honda Fit subcompact hatchback has always been an appealing urban runabout. Thanks to its clever multiconfigurable seating, the Fit delivers versatility similar to a that of small SUV. It gets great fuel economy at 33 mpg overall. But that comes with excessive noise when the continuously variable transmission keeps the engine at high revs. Handling is responsive, but the Fit has a stiff ride. On top of that, the cabin is loud, making the Fit unfit for long drives. Opting for the EX brings a sunroof and paddle shifters; the EX-L includes heated leather seats. The button-free touch-screen radio on EX and higher trims is a constant frustration, and the seats and driving position aren’t very comfortable.

Lowest Road-Test Score: Mitsubishi Mirage ES



Read the complete Honda Fit and Mitsubishi Mirage road tests.



More From the 2017 Autos Spotlight

10 Top Picks of 2017: Best Cars of the Year

Which Car Brands Make the Best Vehicles?

America's Favorite Cars: SUVs

With Automatic Shifters, It's Proceed With Caution

Self-Driving Cars: Driving Into the Future

When to Replace Your Tires

2017 Autos Spotlight Guide

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Car Brand Logos?

Best Compact Cars: Volkswagen Golf

View photos

The Golf is a notch above other compacts in terms of sophistication, interior ambience, and driving experience, and it's priced accordingly. Performance from the smooth, strong 170-hp, 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder feels effortless, and we got 28 mpg overall in our tests with the six-speed automatic. Handling is very responsive, making the Golf fun to drive. The ride is comfortable, the rear seat is relatively roomy, and the quiet cabin contributes to the Golf’s solid and upscale feel. The Alltrack, an AWD model with a raised ride height, is new for 2017. A high-performance all-wheel-drive Golf R and an electric eGolf complete the line. Recent additions include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.