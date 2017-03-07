Best and Worst New Cars

View photos

Not all cars are created equal, and we have the data to prove it. Of course, numbers can tell a variety of tales and we understand every consumer has different priorities. To that end, we have compiled a series of best and worst car lists to highlight performance in a wide variety of categories. The lists linked below can be an excellent tool for filtering down your purchase considerations or for stocking up on vehicular trivia.

Overall test scores are based on more than 50 individual Consumer Reports tests and evaluations, and are presented on a 100-point scale.

Learn more about how Consumer Reports tests cars.

Best Overall

10 Top Picks of 2017: Best Cars of the Year

The best new cars of 2017 are outstanding all-around performers—shown to be reliable, safe, and satisfying. That means they have scored high in our stringent track tests and extensive owner surveys. They have won our admiration, and we recommend them with confidence.

Best Cars in Our Tests

Each vehicle is put through a battery of tests at our track to determine its performance, and some models stand out while others do not. Our best and worst cars list highlights the overall top scorers in our ratings and those at the bottom of the list.

Highest-Scoring American Vehicles

There are many ways to view the Consumer Reports ratings to find the highest-rated vehicle in a given category or price range. But we get many questions from journalists and our readers regarding the best current American-branded vehicles. To answer that query, we sorted vehicles into 13 key categories.

Best New Cars Under $30,000

Cars are becoming increasingly expensive to buy and own, with the average price for a new car hovering around $34,000. The good news is that there are top-performing cars available for less than $30,000—the amount for the average new-car loan.

Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars

When winter’s wrath hits hard, a car with all-wheel drive is your best bet to help navigate the roads safely. You can find AWD in a variety of vehicle categories. See which one is right for you.

Best & Worst Three-Row Vehicles

The main appeal of three-row vehicles is their ability to carry up to eight people and cargo, as well. They’re great for carpooling and carrying all types of gear. The list includes minivans and SUVs; although larger SUVs provide both better access and more cargo space, minivans have a better third-row seat for children, as well as adults.