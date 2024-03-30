The best ways to buy a new car (and it could save you money)

The share of new car buyers using finance reached an all-time high of 93pc in 2020, and while that number has since slightly dipped, non-cash deals still account for the vast majority of vehicle purchases.

Using figures from MoneySuperMarket we’ve compared the cost of different car finance methods based on a purchase price of £25,000 – the cost of 2023’s most-bought car, the Ford Puma.

Calculations show that you’d be paying around £5,000 more overall by taking out a car finance deal, compared with buying the vehicle outright straight away. However, there are other perks of not buying in cash.

Here, Telegraph Money delves into the five main methods of buying a new car.

Ford Puma was the most-bought car of 2023, costing £25,000

Personal Contract Purchase (PCP)

The most common form of credit, personal contract purchase (PCP), accounts for the most car finance deals. These contracts split the cost of the vehicle into monthly payments over a set period of time – usually between two and five years.

Monthly payments cover the expected depreciation of the vehicle’s value, as opposed to actually going towards the cost of it.

You typically have three options when the contract ends:

pay off the rest via what is called a “balloon payment” and own the car

trade up for a newer model at a similar price

or hand back the keys and try something else

The optional balloon payment is calculated by the finance company prior to the customer taking on the contract. This sum, known as the Guaranteed Future Value (GFV), calculates what the car will be worth at the end of the loan term, based on its depreciation and the miles you will put on the clock.

Pros

Monthly payments for PCP are lower than hire purchase (more on this later).

If you decide not to buy the car at the end of the contract it is no longer your responsibility, unless you choose to keep it. If your car is worth more than the GFV, then you will have built up some equity towards your next deposit.

Umesh Samani, chairman of the Independent Motor Dealers Association, said: “The advantage of PCP is that you can just walk away at the end of the term. If the market is collapsing and the car is only worth £8,000, but your balloon payment is £10,000, you could say ‘happy days’ and give the keys back.”

With PCP, you can therefore change your car for a new one every few years without worrying about who will buy it.

Cons

Interest rates on these deals are usually hefty, so the amount you repay can often be vastly in excess of the car’s original list price.

If you want to buy the car you will need to pay your final balloon payment (the GFV). This could be a large sum, although you know what it will be from the outset.

You agree to a forecast mileage allowance (eg. 10,000 miles a year) at the beginning of your contract. Should you exceed it, excess mileage charges will kick in.

“A BMW I have here says the excess if you went over the agreed mileage would be 22p per mile, so it can be a big penalty,” Mr Samani said.

On the other hand, you don’t want to overestimate your mileage, as you’ll be paying over the odds for miles you never drive.

If you decide to return the car at the end of the term you’ll need to foot the bill for the reconditioning charges to rectify any minor damage.

Example cost of Personal Contract Purchase

Cost of car: £25,000

Deposit: £2,500

Amount borrowed: £22,500

Monthly payment: £447 x 36

Assumed interest rate: 8.9pc

Optional balloon payment: £11,351

Overall cost: £29,944

*Based on MoneySuperMarket figures

Hire purchase

With hire purchase (HP), you pay off the entire value of the car in monthly installments following an initial, one-off deposit of around 10pc.

The most important thing to understand is that it’s not your car until you’ve made the final payment.

“HP is very straightforward – you’re paying the whole cost off over the term and you own the asset at the end,” Mr Samani said.

Pros

You don’t have the limited mileage that you get with PCP loans, and you can afford a car that’s beyond your available cash at the time of purchase.

Once the term is up and the monthly payments have ended, the car will be yours and you’ll have full ownership.

Thanks to this, there won’t be any reconditioning costs.

Cons

The monthly payments will be higher than with alternatives, such as PCP, because you’re paying off the full value of the car.

You won’t own the car until you have made all of the repayments, and you’ll have to settle the outstanding finance if you want to sell the car earlier than planned, so there may be penalties for doing so.

You must ensure that the car is fully insured, properly maintained and in your possession until the full value is paid off.

Example cost of Hire Purchase

Cost of car: £25,000

Deposit: £2,500

Amount borrowed: £22,500

Monthly payment: £759 x 36

Assumed interest rate: 8.9pc

Optional balloon payment: N/A

Overall cost: £29,832

*Based on MoneySuperMarket figures

What happens if I stop paying?

If you’re more than halfway through the loan period (i.e. you’ve paid off more than half the cost of the car on HP), then you can stop paying and the car will go back to the lender.

Drivers sometimes do this when they could get the equivalent car for a lower cost than they would by making the remaining payments. The car must be in good condition, so you might also have to pay for any outstanding repair work that needs doing.

If you’re not yet halfway through the payments then you will need to pay whatever will take you to half the amount you’ve borrowed, before you can get out of the agreement.

Cash buy

The most obvious way to buy a car is to simply pay upfront in cash.

Pros

You aren’t paying any interest and don’t need to worry about monthly installments.

The car is yours straight away and you can sell it on as soon as you wish.

As a cash buyer, you may be able to negotiate a discount on the price.

Cons

Cars can drop in value as soon as they are driven off the showroom forecourt. This can lead to significant losses for those buying a new car every few years, whereas leased car drivers do not have this worry.

Used car values hit a rosy patch during and after the pandemic, but fell in the latter half of 2023. According to the AA, if you do 10,000 miles a year the average car will have lost around 60pc of its value by the end of its third year.

Example cost of buying a car with cash

Cost of car: £25,000

Deposit: n/a

Amount borrowed: n/a

Monthly payment: n/a

Assumed interest rate: n/a

Overall cost: £25,000

Recommended

The car finance 'loophole' that could save you thousands

Read more

Bank loan

After cash buying, this is the second most straightforward option.

By arranging a personal loan with your bank, building society or a finance company you can borrow the amount you want to pay for the car or make up any shortfall with savings. You’ll then repay the loan, usually over a set period of time.

Pros

With a personal loan you are effectively a cash buyer and might be able to negotiate higher discounts on the car’s price.

The deposit required for the loan will be smaller than for other finance types – maybe nothing at all. The interest rate will also likely be more appealing than those offered by car finance companies.

You will be the owner of the car while you’re paying off the loan. This means you can sell it if you need to, but you will probably have to make the funder aware.

There won’t be any annual mileage restrictions and you don’t have to hand the car back at the end of the loan – meaning there won’t be any reconditioning costs.

If you come into some money and want to settle the loan or increase your monthly payments, either should be possible.

Cons

You’ll be paying over the odds for the price of the car due to the interest you’ll be charged. The interest, and indeed chances of securing a loan at all, may vary depending on your credit score.

As with all financial agreements, you must make sure you can afford the payments you commit to, as you will be tied to paying off the loan.

Example cost of buying a car via bank loan

Deposit: n/a

Amount borrowed: £25,000

Monthly payment: £760 x 36

Assumed interest rate: 6.1pc from Tesco Bank

Overall cost: £27,354

*Based on MoneySuperMarket figures

Leasing

Leasing – essentially a long-term rental – is popular because it allows car lovers to drive motors they wouldn’t have been able to afford to buy outright.

Unlike a PCP deal there’s no balloon payment at the end – because once the contract is up, you must return the car.

Pros

The leasing company is responsible for the road tax, so you don’t need to fork out for that. The deal could include a monthly maintenance plan that will cover your routine servicing, tyres etc.

You can drive a new car without thinking about how you’ll sell it at the end of the lease, and monthly payments will be lower than if you were buying the car outright because the leasing company will retain ownership when the contract ends. This means tempting new cars may be within your budget that you could only dream of owning outright.

Cons

You’ll never own the car and there’s no option to buy it at the end of the contract period – so you won’t have any equity in the car and will need to find another deposit for a new one.

A lease contract is more difficult to get out of if you hit financial difficulty.

PCP deals include a clause by which, if you’ve paid at least half of what you owe (or you can make up the difference), you can give the car back and pay nothing more. By contrast, lease contracts tend to incur severe penalties for early repayment, which means you’re pretty much tied into them until the end.

You will select a contract mileage at the start of the lease. A higher estimated mileage will increase your monthly payments.

If you lease for more than three years, you’ll need to pay for an MOT.

Example cost of leasing a Ford Puma for three years

Deposit: £2,310

Annual mileage: 10,000

Monthly payment: £257 x 36

Overall cost: £11,653

*Cheapest deal found by MoneySuperMarket

What to be mindful of with car finance

Car finance companies will usually carry out credit checks and income assessments before drawing up a contract, all of which are designed to prevent anyone borrowing more than they can afford – but the onus is on you to make sure you’re on top of your budgeting.

This can prove more difficult if you haven’t factored in additional costs, such as servicing, road tax, insurance, fuel and parking costs.

Gap insurance should be considered when taking out a car finance deal, as this kind of policy will help cover you if your car is written-off or stolen before the agreement has finished.

In this event, your insurer will probably only pay out at the market value for your car at the time of the incident, which could be significantly less than what you owe in finance.

‘Do your homework before committing’

Samuel Brackenbury, of First Response Finance, said: “One of the most common mistakes car buyers make is closing a loan deal at the first opportunity, without taking the time to do their homework and consider some of the different options available.

“Just like you shouldn’t visit a single car dealership when picking the car of your dreams, you shouldn’t feel obliged to take out a loan with the first lender you meet, especially if their offer doesn’t quite match your needs and budget.

“Instead, do your research and take a close look at what’s on the market, as each lender will provide their own interest rates and loan lengths based on your situation.”

Floods of complaints have been lodged to dealers and brokers in recent weeks as the City watchdog investigates potentially widespread misconduct by those selling car finance at higher rates in return for extra pay from lenders.

So-called discretionary commissions were banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) three years ago after finding that individual buyers were paying over the odds on car loans.

With discretionary commissions now outlawed, Mr Samani says customers benefit from greater transparency.

“Nothing is hidden these days, everything is transparent,” he said. “You know what you’re signing up for when you agree to a deal.”

Recommended

'Switching to an electric car took months – make sure you know what you're in for'

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.