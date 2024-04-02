What’s the best way to watch the eclipse from Columbus? Here’s what one expert says

There is a total solar eclipse coming on April 8 and I don’t know about you guys, but I have questions.

I spoke with the leading local expert of all things space and stars, Dr. Rosa Williams, to get all the good info about the Great North American Eclipse. Williams is Professor of Astronomy at Columbus State University and head of Westrock Observatory, Coca Cola Space Science Center. She offers some really valuable information about the upcoming event and what observers can expect.

Question: What can we expect in Columbus?

Dr. Williams: Here in Columbus the moon will cover about 79% of the sun. Starting at 1:43 p.m., the moon will start to block off the edge of the sun’s disk. By 2 p.m., as we watch the (safely filtered) sun, a rounded shadow will have taken a substantial “bite” out of the sun. Then at 3:01 p.m. we’ll start to see more of the sun emerge until it is completely uncovered by 4:18 p.m.

Q: What exactly IS an eclipse and how is a solar one different from solar a lunar one?

Dr. Williams: On Monday, the new moon will pass directly between the sun and Earth, aligning all three in a straight line. As the moon’s shadow sweeps across the Earth, we see a solar eclipse. Those directly in the path of the shadow will get to see a total solar eclipse, while those in areas further from that path will see a partial solar eclipse.

Q: What is the best way to watch it and what do I need to see it best?

Dr. Williams: There are several good ways to watch it, as long as your unprotected eyes are never looking at the sun. One exciting effect is that we will see a variety of shadow effects on the ground. Look under a leafy tree, and you’ll see the sun casting an abundance of crescent-shaped shadows! You can get an even better view of this effect by holding up a colander and viewing the multiple shadows on the ground. You can watch the shapes of those shadows slowly change as the Moon passes over part of the sun.

Remember, in Columbus, the sun will never be completely covered. Therefore, you should not look at the sun at any time, except with “eclipse glasses” or other equipment designed for direct solar viewing. You can even photograph the eclipse the same way you would photograph the sun on a clear day - but be careful not to look directly at the sun while lining up your camera!

You can join other eclipse-enthusiasts at the Coca Cola Space Science theater Monday, April 8, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can purchase eclipse glasses from the gift shop at CCSSC. Williams will be viewing the eclipse from the direct path in Arkansas, but she’ll be sending images directly to us.

