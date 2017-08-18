Best Way to Get Probiotics – Supplements or Food?

Dr. Travis Stork continues to share important information from his new book, “The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life,” and now he’s tackling the question of where you should be getting your probiotics from – supplements or food?

So do probiotic supplements help you maintain healthy gut bacteria? Dr. Stork explains that most studies are unsure and that it’s a big “maybe.” He says people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or traveler’s diarrhea could benefit from probiotic supplements, but he questions the cost of the pills. He also notes the ingredients in some supplements have been called into question and it’s hard to find the perfect pill that will deliver the right ingredients.

As for Dr. Stork, he prefers to get his probiotics from his foods, saying his go-to is yogurt. Other foods rich in probiotics include:

Kimchi

Sauerkraut

Kombucha

Tempeh

Miso

Dr. Stork adds, “If we can change our gut, we can change our lives. We can lose weight and the whole idea of the book is to [learn] how to increase the number of good gut bacteria, the quantities and the diversities of the species.”

