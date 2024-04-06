Best time to watch the solar eclipse in Kansas City? Here’s when to look up

, The sky will go darkon Monday as a solar eclipse passes through the United States.

Whether you’re going to a watch party or putting on your eclipse glasses at home, there are many ways to experience the astronomical phenomenonin Kansas and Missouri. And we’re in luck the weather is expected to be clear on Monday.

Here is when you can watch the solar eclipse from Kansas City.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light on Earth.

When the moon obscures some of the sun, that is called a partial solar eclipse. On April 8, all of the contiguous United States will experience at least a partial eclipse. People in areas that experience a total eclipse might see the outer atmosphere of the sun or the corona.

This year’s eclipse will have a wider path and a longer totality — up to 4.5 minutes — and will cross over more populated areas of the United States than the 2017 event.

The last solar eclipse that crossed the United States was in October. It was an annular event, which means the moon is not large enough in the sky to block out the sun, causing an effect referred to as a “ring of fire.”

What will be visible from Kansas City?

Kansas City will experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8. In the metro area, the sun will be about 90% covered by the moon at the peak.

Where can I see totality?

Unlike 2017, the Kansas City area will not completely darken during the solar eclipse. However, if you’re up for a road trip, you can visit these urban areas less than a six-hour drive from downtown Kansas City to see it. .

Cape Girardeau, Missouri (5 hour drive)

Carbondale, Illinois (5 hour, 30 minute drive)

Conway, Arkansas (5 hour, 50 minute drive)

Where can I get eclipse glasses?

While you may be tempted to look at the eclipse with your bare eyes, don’t. It can cause eye damage. Even observing through dark sunglasses, a camera or a standard telescope is dangerous.

Several area grocery and hardware stores are selling eclipse glasses. Make sure the glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

If you can’t get glasses, watch the eclipse from home with a simple pinhole camera made out of paper.

Do you have more questions about nature in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.