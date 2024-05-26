What are the best theme parks within driving distance of Ohio? Our readers have chosen

Cedar Point and Kings Island are among the top amusement parks in the country according to various USA TODAY 10Best lists, as chosen by readers. But if you're looking for something new, there are other options within driving distance to consider.

Here's a look at what's new at the Ohio attractions and what's ranked in the 10Best lists in nearby states.

What's new at Kings Island, Cedar Point?

Cedar Point's newest and biggest attraction this season is the Top Thrill 2 coaster. However, the amusement park was forced to close the ride barely a month after its debut for modifications to the vehicles.

On USA TODAY's 10Best lists, Cedar Point came in at No. 10 for Best Theme Park and was No. 5 for Best Theme Park Hotel, Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point.

At Kings Island, Camp Snoopy, an extension of the Planet Snoopy kids' area, will have a different look after construction. Existing rides in that part of the park will be open to start the season.

Likewise, a new outdoor bar next to Coconut Cove Cafe will debut when Soak City opens on Memorial Day weekend. On the 10Best lists, Kings Island and Kings Dominion Grand Carnivale earned a mention on the Theme Park Festivals You Can't Miss list.

If you're willing to travel, Indiana and Pennsylvania have amusement parks that the 10Best voters believe are worth checking out.

Here's what to know about them.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari -- Santa Claus, Indiana

Splashin' Safari came in at No. 6 for the 10Best Outdoor Water Parks. The article draws attention to Mammoth, a massive water coaster that takes up three acres and offers multiple drops with technology to plunge six passengers again and again.

At Holiday World, wooden coaster The Voyage was tagged No. 7 on the 10Best Roller Coasters. Riders of this wooden coaster experience total weightlessness for 24.3 seconds as well as one of the steepest drops of any wooden coaster in the world.

Address: 452 E. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus, IN 47579

Website: HolidayWorld.com

Distance from Akron: About 400 miles, or a six-hour drive

Distance from Columbus: About 280 miles, or a four-hour drive

Distance from Cincinnati: About 170 miles, or a 2.5-hour drive

"Wildcat's Revenge" in Hersheypark is ranked as a one of the "10 Best"rollercoasters in America by a panel of USA Today readers.

Hersheypark -- Hershey, Pennsylvania

Coming it at No. 4 on the Best Theme Parks list, Hersheypark features more than 70 rides, including more than a dozen roller coasters, shows, a water park and an 11-acre zoo, according to the article, all included with the admission.

One of its coasters, Wildcat's Revenge, is No. 4 on the 10Best Roller Coasters ranking. It added steel to a wooden frame to create a new hybrid ride. It climbs to a height of 140 feet, hits 62 mph and drops at 82 degrees.

The Chocolatier at Hersheypark comes in at No. 2 for Best Theme Park Restaurant. It isn't just about chocolate, according to the article, though cocoa is incorporated into many of its dishes. The Chocolatier is a full-service restaurant that offers views of the park from its second-story patio and bar.

And Hersheypark tops the list for Best Theme Park Hotel with The Hotel Hershey. A member of the Historic Hotels of America, the hotel is an "elegant retreat," according to the article. It offers a wide range of facilities including a fitness center, golf, tennis, hiking and a pool with waterslides.

Address: 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Website: Hersheypark.com

Distance from Akron: About 320 miles, or a five-hour drive

Distance from Columbus: About 380 miles, or a six-hour drive

Distance from Cincinnati: About 490 miles, or a 7.5-hour drive

Knoebels -- Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Knoebels comes in at No. 2 for Best Theme Park, and claims the top spot in two categories -- Best Roller Coaster and Best Theme Park Restaurant.

According to the articles, Knoebels is home to The Phoenix, one of the most popular wooden coasters in the country, and is practically a museum of classic rides that are still operating, like Whipper, Flying Turns, The Haunted Mansion dark ride and the Sky Slide. But don't think it's all vintage. The park has modern rides as well as a water park.

Its restaurant, The Alamo, still offers burgers and hot dogs priced at family friendly prices of $5 or less. But the menu includes so much more, like crab cakes, chicken and waffles, and spaghetti and meatballs.

Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd., Elysburg, PA 17824

Website: Knoebels.com

Distance from Akron: About 300 miles, or a 4.5-hour drive

Distance from Columbus: About 420 miles, or a 6.5-hour drive

Distance from Cincinnati: About 530 miles, or an 8-hour drive

Noah peers out at guests at the Noah's Ark attraction at Kennywood.

Kennywood -- West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Just outside of Pittsburgh, Kennywood only hits the 2024 10Best lists once, but it's a big one.

Coming in at No. 8 for Best Theme Park, Kennywood offers iconic rides and classic favorites, according to the article. These include wooden roller coasters such as the side-by-side Racer and the 1920s-era Jack Rabbit. Plus, there's a collection of dark rides like the Old Mill and the last-of-its-kind Noah's Ark, as well as modern rides like the Steel Curtain coaster.

Address: 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Website: Kennywood.com

Distance from Akron: About 120 miles, or just over a 2-hour drive.

Distance from Columbus: Nearly 200 miles, or just over a 3-hour drive.

Distance from Cincinnati: About 300 miles, or more than a 4.5-hour drive.

The Umbrella Sky at the Flower and Food Festival at Dollywood on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The festival will run from April 19- June 9.

Dollywood -- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Dollywood seems to be a popular destination for USA TODAY readers -- it landed on 10Best lists for Best Theme Park, Best Roller Coaster, Best Outdoor Water Park, Best Theme Park Hotel and Best Theme Park Restaurant.

Tucked in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Dollywood has it all, according to the article -- thrill rides, coasters, kiddie rides and everything in between.

It also features live demonstrations, lavish shows and special events all year long, landing Dollywood at No. 5 on the best theme parks list. Its Splash Country came in at No. 10 for outdoor water park.

At No. 5 for best roller coaster, Dollywood's Lightning Rod lifts its riders more than 20 stories before sending them down a 165-foot drop. And that's just at the start. The coaster, modeled after a 1950s hot rod, reaches speeds of 73 mph.

Aunt Granny's, No. 3 for best theme park restaurant, is a sit-down dining experience offering comfort food such as fried chicken and macaroni and cheese served family-style. And the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, No. 3 for best theme park hotel, is rustic yet modern, according to the article, featuring two pools, restaurants and outdoor fire pits.

Address: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Website: Dollywood.com

Distance from Akron: About 520 miles, or about an 8-hour drive.

Distance from Columbus: About 390 miles, or a 6-hour drive

Distance from Cincinnati: About 285 miles, or less than a 5-hour drive.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Readers choose best amusement parks within driving distance of Ohio