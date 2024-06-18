The best state parks in Tennessee? Here's 5 to add to your Nashville summer bucket list

Temperatures are rising in Tennessee and so is desire to cool off in crisp, refreshing waters. Tennessee is home to a total of 57 state parks, many within just a short drive from Nashville and excellent for swimming, hiking, walking or biking.

In addition to Tennessee's many state parks, the state also offers 373 cabins, over 80 waterfalls, 36 campgrounds and six lodges, making the Volunteer State the perfect summer getaway for families, groups or solo hikers. Whether you're an experienced, adventure seeking hiker or a more laid back adventurer, these state parks are sure to thrill.

Here are our picks for the top five state parks in Tennessee.

Falls Creek Falls State Park

Located at: 2009 Village Camp Road, Spencer, Tenn. 38585

Distance from Nashville: 126 miles (approximately two hours and 13 minutes)

Why we love it: Awarded a Traveler's Choice Award in 2023 by TripAdvisor, Falls Creek Falls State Park expands over 29,800 acres across the eastern top of the rugged Cumberland Plateau and is one of the most popular state parks in the area. The park boasts over 56 miles of hiking trails as well as captivating scenery like waterfalls, cascades, gorges and more.

According to the Tennessee State Parks system, Fall Creek Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, with an elevation of 256 feet. For those looking to extend their stay overnight, accommodations at the park include 30 cabins, over 200 campsites and the 85-room Lodge at Fall Creek. Falls. Backcountry camping is also available with a permit.

Burgess Falls State Park

Located at: 4000 Burgess Falls Drive, Sparta, Tenn. 38583

Distance from Nashville: 79 miles (approximately one hour and 38 minutes)

Why we love it: Burgess Falls doesn't just feature cascading waterfalls, an abundance of wildlife and various hiking trails. The park is also rich in Native American history. According to the Tennessee State Park system,the area was originally populated by Native Americans of the Cherokee, Creek and Chickasaw tribes which used the land as a hunting ground until the late 19th century.

The park features four stunning waterfalls that cascade down from over 250 feet in elevation. The River Trail/Service Road Loop is a moderately strenuous hike that allows visitors to marvel at all four waterfalls. Swimming is not permitted however fishing is popular among visitors. There is also a large covered pavilion equipped with grills, tables and additional picnic areas. Burgess Falls is also a recipient of a 2023 Traveler's Choice Award.

Cummins Falls State Park

Located at: 390 Cummins Falls Lane, Cookeville, Tenn. 38501

Distance from Nashville: 84 miles (approximately one hour and 40 minutes)

Why we love it: Novice hikes be forewarned, the hike at Cummins Falls can be rocky. Awarded a Traveler's Choice Award in 2023, Cummins Falls is the eighth largest waterfall in the state. The hike to the base of the falls is strenuous due to the terrain and numerous slippery rocks along the way.

That being said, the trek to the scenic falls is well worth the trip. The gorge at the falls is a beautiful, completely natural area that offers breathtaking views and the swimming hole is the ideal place to cool off from the heat. Those looking to explore Cummins Falls' easier trails can choose from the Falls Overlook Trail, John Cummins Loop Trail and the Blackburn Fork River Trail which offer picturesque views and can be completed in less than an hour.

Savage Gulf State Park

Located at: 1183 Stone Door Road, Beersheba Springs, Tenn. 37305

Distance from Nashville: 95 miles (approximately two hours and six minutes)

Why we love it: Savage Gulf State Park features something for everyone — striking wilderness area, hiking trails, waterfalls, and plenty of history. Recommended trails include the Blue Hole, Greeter Falls and Greeter Trail, the Stone Door Trail and the Savage Falls Trail. The Stone Door Trail is just under two miles and offers spectacular mountain views. The trail is paved, making it easily accessible for all.

Visitors can stay overnight at the park at one of the nine campgrounds, that are available to reserve online.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Located at: 328 Cedar Forest Road, Lebanon, Tenn. 37090

Distance from Nashville: 33 miles (approximately 40 minutes)

Why we love it: Eight miles of hiking trails through the Cedars of Lebanon State Forest await visitors at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park. The 1,139-acre park became a state park in 1955 and was named after the eastern red cedar trees found throughout the area. Along the park trails hikers are likely to have encounters with foxes, deer, and other wildlife.

The park is a great option for families with small children, as most trails are easy and can be completed in less than an hour. Picnicking is popular at the park as all picnic tables are equipped with grills. There are also 11 picnic shelters located throughout the park.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Best state parks to visit in Tennessee this summer