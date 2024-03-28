The best small town in the state is in southeast Oklahoma, according to Southern Living

A southeast Oklahoma town was picked as the best small town in the state, according to Southern Living.

Broken Bow has a modest population of 4,000, though it and its neighbor, Hochatown, are flooded with tourists every weekend.

Broken Bow named best small town in Oklahoma

Beavers Bend State Park is one of several in Oklahoma that offer horseback riding.

According to Southern Living, there's something for everyone in the town found in the far southeast corner of Oklahoma.

It was picked for its abounding outdoor adventures, thanks to its location nestled in the foothills of the Kiamichi Mountains. Hiking and fishing are among those adventures inside the 3,400-acre Beavers Bend State Park.

And you'll find no shortage of winery tastings, local brews and delicious meals at local restaurants.

Where to stay in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

A visit to Broken Bow is also now known for the abundance of luxury cabins awaiting guests.

A quick search of Airbnb or VRBO brings up plenty of options, whether you're looking for a romantic cabin for two or a place for the whole family.

If you're flexible with the timing of your trip, you can look around to see what week gets you the lowest rates.

Or, if you prefer to go through the cabin owner, check out Broken Bow Vacation Cabins, Beavers Bend Adventures or Beavers Bend Creative Escapes. Some companies, like Broken Bow Cabin Lodging, offer "Economy Cabins" featuring a lower price point.

Beavers Bend State Park is located in the mountainous region of southeast Oklahoma along the shores of Broken Bow Lake and the Mountain Fork River. Kim Baker/Oklahoma Tourism

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Southern Living names Broken Bow as best small town in Oklahoma