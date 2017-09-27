The Best Slow Cooker Pasta Recipes

The slow cooker has become synonymous with fall cooking. It makes hearty, soul-satisfying meals that we all begin to crave once summer comes to an end. Most people think of soups and stews for the slow cooker, or even braises, and those are great options ― but pastas are where it’s at if you want to get the most fall-appropriate meal out of your slow cooker.

That’s just what we have for you today: slow cooker pasta recipes that will comfort you from the inside out. Check them out.

1 Slow Cooker Chicken Parm Pasta

View photos (Damn Delicious) More

Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Parm Pasta recipe from Damn Delicious

2 Slow Cooker Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta

View photos (The Magical Slow Cooker) More

Get the Slow Cooker Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta recipe from The Magical Slow Cooker

3 Crock Pot Chicken Alfredo Pasta With Broccoli

View photos (Chelsea's Messy Apron) More

Get the Crock Pot Chicken Alfredo Pasta With Broccoli recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron

4 Slow Cooker Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Pasta