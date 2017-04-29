All the best signs from Climate Marches around the world

In Trump's America, marching has become a weekly activity.

One week after the massive March for Science, people across the country and around the world, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Richard Branson, took to the streets on Saturday for the People's Climate March. At least 200,000 people marched in D.C., the march's organizers said Saturday afternoon.

Time-lapse, bird's-eye video shows thousands of protesters marching toward White House for action on climate change https://t.co/yoYEIbNWAO pic.twitter.com/jNpi7WceZi — CNN (@CNN) April 29, 2017

An event that predates the Trump administration, the Climate March this year is getting a little more attention considering our administration just deleted climate change information from the Environmental Protection Agency's website and, you know, our secretary of state used to run Exxon.

The biggest Climate March is set to take place in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were expected to reach near-record highs for late April.

Here are some of the best signs from climate marches everywhere so far. Stay hydrated everybody!

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

Friends from Cape Cod are here, fighting to protect our treasured coastline. #climatemarch #PeoplesClimate pic.twitter.com/xsGALTeHXg — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) April 29, 2017

We're at the #climatemarch to fight for their future! pic.twitter.com/QU56HQWOao — denise corkery (@denisecorkery) April 29, 2017

Reunited with the chalkboard! In 2014 we moved it 40 NYC blocks. Today, we're blockading the White House! ✊️ #climatemarch #defendersoftruth pic.twitter.com/sURgr1PtEi — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 29, 2017

It's so hot we feel like we're melting, but we're out here at the #climatemarch to make sure our 🌎 doesn't. pic.twitter.com/GeUecb9CXq — Peoples Climate (@Peoples_Climate) April 29, 2017

I ran into the rarest of things at the #climatemarch—a dedicated fan of the Third Amendment. “It’s the neglected amendment.” pic.twitter.com/jTwup7X7ay — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) April 29, 2017

You can't have infinite growth on a finite planet. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/5UDjmeiM2a — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) April 29, 2017

