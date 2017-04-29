All the best signs from Climate Marches around the world

In Trump's America, marching has become a weekly activity.
One week after the massive March for Science, people across the country and around the world, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Richard Branson, took to the streets on Saturday for the People's Climate March. At least 200,000 people marched in D.C., the march's organizers said Saturday afternoon.
Time-lapse, bird's-eye video shows thousands of protesters marching toward White House for action on climate change https://t.co/yoYEIbNWAO pic.twitter.com/jNpi7WceZi
— CNN (@CNN) April 29, 2017
An event that predates the Trump administration, the Climate March this year is getting a little more attention considering our administration just deleted climate change information from the Environmental Protection Agency's website and, you know, our secretary of state used to run Exxon.
The biggest Climate March is set to take place in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were expected to reach near-record highs for late April.
Here are some of the best signs from climate marches everywhere so far. Stay hydrated everybody!
Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017
Yea. So this happened #500WS #PeoplesClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/45RTAR7Kof
— Dr. Sarah Myhre 🇺🇸 (@SarahEMyhre) April 29, 2017
Friends from Cape Cod are here, fighting to protect our treasured coastline. #climatemarch #PeoplesClimate pic.twitter.com/xsGALTeHXg
— Maura Healey (@maura_healey) April 29, 2017
Signs Save The World 4/29 Climate March Charlotte NC @PodSaveAmerica @PodSavetheWorld @IndivisibleNC #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/fuBreVHXD1
— Allen & Michele Todd (@AllenTodd10) April 29, 2017
Great crowd at the #2017 #climatemarch #climatemarchNL #amsterdam #fossilfree pic.twitter.com/5s7kjWTbdu
— Renke Barendrecht (@_Renke) April 29, 2017
We're at the #climatemarch to fight for their future! pic.twitter.com/QU56HQWOao
— denise corkery (@denisecorkery) April 29, 2017
The young'uns need a planet too. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/ff4O83EnGD
— Joseph Jakuta (@green_jakuta) April 29, 2017
Reunited with the chalkboard! In 2014 we moved it 40 NYC blocks. Today, we're blockading the White House! ✊️ #climatemarch #defendersoftruth pic.twitter.com/sURgr1PtEi
— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 29, 2017
Good planets are hard to find. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/InN6fQ9kz0
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017
It's so hot we feel like we're melting, but we're out here at the #climatemarch to make sure our 🌎 doesn't. pic.twitter.com/GeUecb9CXq
— Peoples Climate (@Peoples_Climate) April 29, 2017
I ran into the rarest of things at the #climatemarch—a dedicated fan of the Third Amendment. “It’s the neglected amendment.” pic.twitter.com/jTwup7X7ay
— Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) April 29, 2017
That shirt says it all @PeterFrumhoff! Thanks for channeling it into science & action, @UCSUSA. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/KMRdtOTfxW
— Maura Healey (@maura_healey) April 29, 2017
Spotted at the #climatemarch in Malmö today. pic.twitter.com/NrQIrPR887
— Marco Valente (@eccemarco) April 29, 2017
You can't have infinite growth on a finite planet. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/5UDjmeiM2a
— francesca fiorentini (@franifio) April 29, 2017
Exuberant crowd on the way to the march! Arrived in DC! with @sierraclub & #nybeyondcoal #PeoplesClimate #climatemarch @Peoples_Climate pic.twitter.com/0FCHaSoyQn
— NY Indivisible (@ny_indivisible) April 29, 2017
