    All the best signs from Climate Marches around the world

    Emma Hinchliffe

    In Trump's America, marching has become a weekly activity. 

    One week after the massive March for Science, people across the country and around the world, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Richard Branson, took to the streets on Saturday for the People's Climate March. At least 200,000 people marched in D.C., the march's organizers said Saturday afternoon. 

    An event that predates the Trump administration, the Climate March this year is getting a little more attention considering our administration just deleted climate change information from the Environmental Protection Agency's website and, you know, our secretary of state used to run Exxon. 

    The biggest Climate March is set to take place in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were expected to reach near-record highs for late April. 

    Here are some of the best signs from climate marches everywhere so far. Stay hydrated everybody! 

    WATCH: Ja Rule on Fyre Fest: 'I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT'