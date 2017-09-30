Best rivalry in NFL on tap: Steelers at Ravens

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) dives past Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, left, for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. As early as it might be in the NFL schedule, several division games could be considered relatively critical in Week 4. That includes the best rivalry in the league, the Steelers against the Ravens. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

As early as it might be in the NFL schedule, several division games could be considered relatively critical in Week 4.

That includes the best rivalry in the league, the Steelers against the Ravens.

"This game is crazy," Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger notes. "It's a special game. I'm still here and (linebacker Terrell) Suggs is still over there. We've got a lot of respect for each other in this rivalry. C.J. Mosley, Jimmy Smith, (Brandon) Carr, and (Eric) Weddle now.

"I think we've got enough guys here that have played this physical AFC North game. Both there and here, playoff game or whatever it is. I don't think it will take long if the young guys don't know now what it's going to be about."

Among other things, it's for first place in the division. Maybe that doesn't sound significant at this point of the season, but with both teams 2-1, and Cincinnati and Cleveland both winless, the victor at Baltimore takes quick control in the AFC North.

Since the start of 2008, 12 times this game has been decided by three points or fewer.

Suggs, Big Ben's buddy — well, not exactly — echoes the quarterback's sentiments.

"You have to get an extra lift in the weight room," says Suggs, who has more sacks on Roethlisberger (16 1/2) than anyone. "This is, I would say, the biggest rivalry in the NFL. It is definitely the most physical rivalry in the NFL, and it is because of the two teams' style of play. You don't cross paths without some things in common. We respect them, but we also know what it is."

The week's action began Thursday night with injury-riddled Green Bay's 35-14 home victory over mistake-prone Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes for the Packers (3-1), who lost two more key players to injuries. Receiver Davante Adams left the field on a stretcher after getting hit in the head in the third quarter. Running back Ty Montgomery was knocked out in the first quarter with a chest injury. Mike Glennon threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles for the Bears (1-3).

Oakland (2-1) at Denver (2-1)

Another terrific rivalry.

With the Chiefs off to such a brilliant start, and both of these teams coming off stinkers, the loser here could be doing lots of chasing in the AFC West.

The juiciest matchup is the Raiders' dynamic offense against a Denver D that is at a Rocky Mountain high at home.

Denver's No. 4 overall defense ranks first against the run after shutting down Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, and LeSean McCoy. Good luck, Beast Mode.

Detroit (2-1) at Minnesota (2-1)

Detroit's opportunistic defense, which leads the NFL with a plus-6 turnover margin, has seven interceptions. Minnesota has not thrown any.

Perhaps the spotlight should be on the kickers. The Lions' Matt Prater made field goals of 55 and 57 yards last week, becoming second only to Sebastian Janikowski in NFL history with 10 career 55-plus makes; Janikowski has 13. Kai Forbath has made all 21 field goals attempted since joining the Vikings for the final seven games of last season.

Over that 10-game span, he's tied with Prater and Jacksonville's Jason Myers for the most makes.

Tennessee (2-1) at Houston (1-2)

One reason Houston has controlled the AFC South in recent seasons is winning five of the past six with Tennessee. Its defense must slow down the ground-eating tandem of DeMarco Murray, who had a 75-yard touchdown last week, and Derrick Henry.

Surprisingly, J.J. Watt has no sacks thus far. But he's gotten to the QB in eight straight matchups with Tennessee.

Carolina (2-1) at New England (2-1)

No one feels sympathy for the Patriots, but Tom Brady well knows the previous time they faced the Panthers, a controversial noncall on star linebacker Luke Kuechly preserved a Carolina victory .

"Might have got away with one there," Kuechly acknowledged this week. "I'm not even gonna act like I didn't. I might have got away with one."

Told of Kuechly's comments, Brady shrugged.

"Oh, man. Let's replay that one then, too," he said. "That was a tough game."

Washington (2-1) at Kansas City (3-0), Monday night

The Redskins' only win in nine meetings was 34 years ago. Washington has been outscored 191-69 in six games since.

Although both defenses have looked strong recently, this could be an offensive showcase. Each team has a dynamic back: the Redskins' Chris Thompson (13.0 yards per touch) and Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (9.6) are tops at the position. KC leads the NFL in rushing.