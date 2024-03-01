Best result since October 2022: Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 Russian aircraft in February
Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February 2024.
Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on Telegram
Quote: "Ukraine's Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February: 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers, two Su-35 fighters and one A-50 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS)."
Details: This is reportedly the best result for Ukrainian forces since October 2022. The ministry also expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their effective work and to Ukraine's partners for strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities.
Background:
On 29 February, Ukraine's Air Force downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.
On the morning of 27 February, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front. On the afternoon of 27 February, news broke of a second downed Su-34.
Forbes suggested that the success of Ukrainian troops in shooting down Russian warplanes is linked to the use of expensive foreign missiles such as Patriot and NASAMS, as well as Russia’s "fog of war" brought on by the loss of a third of their A-50 AWACS aircraft.
