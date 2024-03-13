What are the best public elementary schools in the Wichita metro area? See new ranking

Schools in the Andover, Maize, Renwick and Goddard districts were all represented in a recent ranking of the best 10 public elementary schools in the Wichita metro in 2024.

The school review website Niche compiles their rankings by grading institutions on overall school district, academics, teachers, culture and diversity and through parent and student surveys. Niche uses data from several federal agencies to inform its scores, including the U.S. Department of Education.

Looking at school districts, Andover Public Schools was ranked third best in the state, while Maize Unified School District was ranked fifth. Looking at districts in Sedgwick County, Maize was ranked first, followed by Goddard, Cheney, Renwick and Valley Center.

No school in Wichita Public Schools made the 10 best elementary schools ranking. The Wichita school board recently voted to close six schools, including four elementary schools, in order to save an estimated $16.2 million out of a $42 million budget shortfall. The elementary schools scheduled to close are Park, Clark, Payne and Cleaveland Magnet.

Take a look at the 10 best elementary schools in the greater Wichita metro area and how the schools scheduled for closure compare.

Niche’s 10 best public elementary schools in Wichita metro

No. 1: Wheatland Elementary School

Andover School District; 15200 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67230

Overall Niche grade: A

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Proficiency: 82% of students are proficient in reading and 77% are proficient in math

No. 2: Robin M. Martin Elementary School

Andover School District; 2342 North 159th St. E., Wichita, KS

Overall Niche grade: A

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Proficiency: 74% of students are proficient in reading and 70% are proficient in math

No. 3: Prairie Creek Elementary School

Andover School District; 654 YMCA Drive, Andover, KS

Overall Niche grade: A

Student-to-teacher ratio: 21-to-1

Proficiency: 62% of students are proficient in reading and 62% are proficient in math

No. 4: Abilene Elementary School

Valley Center School District; 22 N. Abilene, Valley Center, KS

Overall Niche grade: A

Student-to-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Proficiency: 65% of students are proficient in reading and 65% are proficient in math

No. 5: Maize Central Elementary School

Maize School District; 304 Academy Ave., Maize, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Proficiency: 56% of students are proficient in reading and 49% are proficient in math

No. 6: St. Marks School

Renwick School District; 19001 West 29th St. N., Colwich, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Proficiency: 67% of students are proficient in reading and 57% are proficient in math

No. 7: Meadowlark Elementary School

Andover School District; 1122 North 159th St. E., Wichita, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Proficiency: 57% of students are proficient in reading and 47% are proficient in math

No. 8: Apollo Elementary School

Goddard School District; 16158 Apollo St., Goddard, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Proficiency: 67% of students are proficient in reading and 62% are proficient in math

No. 9: Pray-Woodman Elementary School

Maize School District; 605 W. Academy Ave., Maize, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13-to-1

Proficiency: 58% of students are proficient in reading and 45% are proficient in math

No. 10: Maize South Elementary School

Maize School District; 3404 N. Maize Road, Wichita, KS

Overall Niche grade: A-

Student-to-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Proficiency: 55% of students show proficient in reading and 43% are proficient in math

How do the closing Wichita elementary schools rank?

The four elementary schools and two middle schools Wichita’s school board voted March 4 to close will be shuttered at the end of the current school year, affecting 2,213 students and 322 employees.

Employees have been told they will be offered new positions within the district if they apply, while the students will be distributed among other district schools. The school board vote was split, with five members voting in favor and two against.

Here’s a list of elementary schools that are scheduled to close and how they rank on Niche:

Clark Elementary School : Overall niche ranking of C-, 22% of students show proficiency in reading and 12% show proficiency in math

Park Elementary School : Overall niche ranking of C-, 17% of students show proficiency in reading and 8% show proficiency in math

Payne Elementary School : Overall niche grade of C-, 8% of students show proficiency in reading and 7% show proficiency in math

Cleaveland Magnet Elementary School: Overall niche grade of C+, 37% of students show proficiency in reading and 27% show proficiency in math