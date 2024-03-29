Best places to watch the solar eclipse in the Hagerstown/Washington County area

Though Maryland isn't in the path of totality for the solar eclipse set for the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024, there will still be plenty of reasons to look to the skies in the Hagerstown area and beyond.

Here's a look at when the eclipse is coming, then more on events all around to enjoy the big event.

Solar eclipse in Maryland will be partial, but still spectacular

A partial eclipse — hinging on good weather and clear skies — will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states, including in Maryland

A partial eclipse occurs when the orbiting moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

Hagerstown events/places to watch the solar eclipse

Events/places to watch the eclipse on Monday, April 8, in the Hagerstown area

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

2 to 4 p.m.Waynesboro Area Senior High School Stadium550 E. Second St.Waynesboro, Pa.Hosted by The Institute of Waynesboro, Pa.; the Waynesboro Area School District; and NASA.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

2 to 4 p.m.University Plaza50 W. Washington St.HagerstownHosted by Downtown Hagerstown.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse Hagerstown

2:03 to 4:32 p.m.1089 Maryland Ave.HagerstownHosted by www.ilovesolareclipse.com. Purchase solar eclipse glasses for safe viewing. Go to www.ilovesolareclipse.com for a list of trusted vendors or local stores where you can obtain certified glasses. Bring camera.

Eclipse Party!

3 to 4 p.m.Washington County Free LibraryFletcher Branch Lower Level Patio100 S. Potomac St.HagerstownFor children ages 6 to 12, accompanied by an adult. Free eclipse glasses. Music, games, snacks, art project. No registration necessary. Call 301-739-3250 or email dvaughn@washcolibrary.org.

Family Eclipse Activity

1 to 3 p.m.Shepherdstown Public Library145 Higbee LaneShepherdstown, W.Va.Solar eclipse watching and activities. Call 304-876-2783.

Eclipse Watching Party!

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free LibraryMartha's Garden (rain location - Community Room)45 E. Main St.Waynesboro, Pa.For all ages. Refreshments and activity sheets provided. Bring eclipse glasses and/or pinhole camera. Call 717-762-3335 or email STAFF@AHMFL.ORG.

Solar Eclipse Party!

2 to 6 p.m.GearHouse Brewing Company253 Grant St.Chambersburg, Pa.Fun and food outdoors (moved indoors if bad weather). Free admission.

Potluck Picnic & Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

1 to 5 p.m.Friends Wilderness Center305 Friends WayHarpers Ferry, W.Va.Share superstitions and folklore about solar eclipses. Bring solar eclipse glasses. Free-will donation, participants are kindly requested to consider a $20/person minimum donation to support facilities. Organized by Friends Wilderness Center.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: What's the best place for watching 2024 eclipse in Hagerstown area?