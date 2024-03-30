Best places to watch the April 8 eclipse in the Mid-Valley

The partial eclipse over Oregon on April 8 from beginning to end will be just shy of of two hours, beginning around 10:30 a.m. until about 12:15 p.m.

Peak coverage in Oregon will range from 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. when the sun is pretty high, so we should be able to see the eclipse pretty much anywhere, weather permitted.

"You don't need to go on top of the mountains or anything, but maybe on top of a hill ... anywhere that you've got a nice, open view of the southern sky," said University of Oregon astronomy professor Scott Fisher.

Because Oregon is already so far from this eclipse's path of totality, Fisher said there's also no need drive any where for a better view. Across the entire state, the difference in percent coverage at peak is only about 5%.

"We're sort of out on the fringe of the eclipse this time where we're only getting this sort of 25% coverage," he said.

Watch NASA's live coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse

NASA will have live coverage of the eclipse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the eclipse travels through Mexico and across the United States.

Coverage will include live views across the path, expert commentary and live demonstrations

Are there any solar eclipse watch parties in or around Salem?

We're not aware of any public watch parties in the Salem area, but we'll update this story if we learn of any.

Don't forget these solar eclipse viewing safety tips

Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, as it is harmful to your eyes at any time during a partial eclipse.

Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark tinted, are not safe for viewing.

Eclipse glasses are the best option. Be sure they are made by companies recommended by the American Astronomical Society and NASA certified. These glasses should have the International Organization for Standardization icon and must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

Always inspect your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer before use. If torn, scratched or otherwise damaged, discard the device.

Without eclipse glasses, a simple and safe way to view the eclipse is to watch the sun's image projected onto a piece of paper. Poke a small hole in an index card with a pencil point, face it toward the sun and hold a second card 3 or 4 feet behind it in its shadow. You will see a projected image of the sun on the second card.

Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer, as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury. These require different types of solar filters that attach to the front of the device.

See also: What time is the total solar eclipse in Salem, the rest of Oregon? Find out here

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Best places to watch the April 8 eclipse in the Mid-Valley