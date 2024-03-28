Best places to stay in Tennessee: From treehouses to Rat Pack vibes, these 8 sites will have you extending your stay

So you didn't make it to the beach for spring break but you still desperately need a getaway? Try elevating your standard staycation or day trip with a night or two in a truly special hotel.

Luckily, National Geographic's got you covered, with a handy guide to eight of the best places to stay in Tennessee.

"From the expanse of the Mississippi River to the heights of the Great Smoky Mountains, here are the Tennessee boutique hotels, camping compounds, and storied resorts we suggest for exploring Memphis, Nashville and beyond," the article on the magazine's website promises.

To make it a little easier, we've divided the picks into regions − although we wouldn't blame you if you chose more than one, to be honest.

East Tennessee

The Wayback Hotel , Pigeon Forge. "What truly sets The Wayback apart is its 'adults-forward' vibe," the website says, adding the upscale establishment blends modern luxury with quirky charm. The retro-themed hotel opened its doors last winter with '60s nostalgia and the vibes of an old Palm Springs roadside motel.

RT Lodge , Maryville. "Situated in the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, RT Lodge is a "private home turned idyllic inn and restaurant" that balances cozy furnishings with modern amenities, the article states.

Hotel Chalet , Chattanooga. The remodeled Hotel Chalet opened in 2023 inside the once bustling Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. Plush pet-friendly guest rooms offer easy access to the city’s attractions, or try staying in a a restored railcar.

Bolt Farm Treehouse, Whitwell. Bolt Farm Treehouse might be the most unusual pick, with treehouses and geodesic domes along with mirror-framed cabins that literally meld into their surroundings. In-room splurges are available, including massages and sessions with private chefs and yoga teachers.

Middle Tennessee

1 Hotel Nashville , Nashville. "Thanks to a commitment to sustainability and biophilic design, the hotel’s interior provides a green respite from Nashville’s boot-scootin’ charms," the article states. 1 Hotel Nashville features more than 3,500 plants inside and fresh produce available for a daily snack in the lobby.

The Russell, Nashville. "When this early 20th-century brick church in East Nashville was transformed into a hotel, designers left the stained-glass windows intact," National Geographic wrote. Other remnants include pews that now function as headboards in The Russell's rooms.

West Tennessee

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Best places to stay in Tennessee? Eight hotels you won't want to leave