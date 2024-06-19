What is the best place to work in Florida? Here's Fortune’s Top 100 in the U.S. list

Finding a good job in Florida shouldn’t be too difficult in 2024, depending on what industry you’re looking in.

Florida cities have topped three “best places for jobs” lists since April.

First, a suburb of Orlando took third place on CareerMinds.com’s list of the top 10 cities for those looking for a career change. A month later, in May, three Florida cities ranked on WalletHub’s list of the top 10 U.S. cities for starting a career.

And earlier this month, WalletHub released another rankings list of the best places for summer jobs in 2024, ranking three Florida cities in the top 10.

Based on these lists, jobs are plentiful in the Sunshine State. But what Florida-based companies are the best employers?

U.S. News and World Report released a list of the best Sunshine State-based employers. More recently, Fortune released its list of the 100 best companies to work for and four Florida-based companies made the list.

Here’s which Florida companies made Fortune’s list of the best 100 companies to work for, how many U.S. job openings there are at each one and where they’re based.

What is the best place to work in Florida?

U.S. News and World Report ranked 10 Florida-based companies among the best for employees in 2024.

Fortune included four Florida companies in its list of 100 companies that are the best to work for in the U.S.

Here are Fortune's four Florida-based companies that were included, how many job openings they have and where they’re based:

DHL Express (U.S.) - based in Plantation, Florida, ranked #57 on Fortune’s list, 131 U.S. job openings The Breakers Palm Beach - in Palm Beach, Florida, ranked #59 on Fortune’s list, 80 U.S. job openings Publix Super Markets - based in Lakeland, Florida, ranked #81 on Fortune’s list, 5,826 U.S. job openings Baptist Health South Florida - based in Miami-Dade County, Florida, ranked #89 on Fortune’s list, 1,204 U.S. job openings

What is a normal salary in Florida?

Depending on where you live in the state and what job you have, living in Florida can be affordable.

First-time home buyers may want to choose a different state to settle down on a budget and prices for things like groceries and insurance in Florida are some of the highest in the nation, but it isn’t all bad news.

To make ends meet in Florida, you typically don’t have to make more than the national average salary (around $59,000).

According to BankRate and MIT’s living wage calculator, a single adult with no children would need to earn a minimum of $36,848 to make ends meet in Florida. Cost of living is subjective to where you’re located in the state, though.

For example, residents in some metropolitan areas across southeast Florida need to make $100,000 each year in order to avoid being rent burdened.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Fortune's Top 100 companies to work for include 4 Florida employers