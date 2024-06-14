The Best in Philanthropy, From Social-Justice Initiatives to Funding Space Research

The Big Idea: Giving’s Rocky Year

The downfall of fintech mogul Sam Bankman-Fried not only upended the cryptocurrency market, it also raised concerns about the future of effective altruism—a school of philanthropy that he embraced and that reportedly contributed to his fraudulent ways. Effective altruism espouses the idea that instead of giving your money to causes that you have a personal connection to (a hospital where a relative was treated, an alma mater) or one that tugs at your heartstrings—say, an earthquake in a developing country—you fund projects that have the highest potential for immediate and widespread impact, such as supplying mosquito nets to fight malaria. The movement encourages “earning to give,” in which individuals pursue lucrative jobs—sometimes even predatory in nature—in order to dole out as much money as possible. Bankman-Fried would use “earning to give” as cloud cover when he started siphoning billions of dollars from his customers.

More recently, effective altruism has introduced another controversial idea with “longtermism,” in which donors aim to help humanity’s long-term prospects. The argument goes: Why save millions from malaria today when you could theoretically save billions of people yet to be born from, say, hostile A.I.?

This future-forward, quantitative thinking has piqued the interest of tech billionaires, including Elon Musk. While the math of longtermism might make sense to Silicon Valley’s algorithm-happy set, critics charge that prioritizing future generations over people today is flawed. The approach, they argue, plays into the technocrat-as-savior complex, reenforcing the idea that certain individuals are uniquely capable of fixing the world of a century or a millennium hence. Moreover, this type of farsighted musing also neglects to address how certain power systems (and capitalism itself ) have caused many of today’s problems, from economic inequality to climate change, and it’s the antithesis of the trust-based philanthropy practiced by MacKenzie Scott, who distributes her billions with no strings attached.

Despite SBF’s criminality, effective altruism, which focuses on issues such as global poverty and health, continues to attract megadonors, chief among them Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz, who adhere to its data-driven principles. Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna, created Good Ventures and cofounded Open Philanthropy, which are projected to donate over $750 million this year alone. SBF may spend the next quarter-century in prison, but the movement he helped make famous may still be around when he gets out.