The Best Online Data-Entry Jobs You Can Do From Home

From Woman's Day

Data entry jobs are one of the most popular career choices for individuals hoping to work from home-and we have some good news if you're one of them: the number of openings is growing.

In recent years, data has become more important to various industries, thereby growing the demand for professionals who can enter data quickly and accurately. "Data entry jobs are consistently one of the top career categories for flexible and remote jobs," Brie Reynolds, the senior career specialist for Flexjobs and Remote.co, tells WomansDay.com. "We expect that, as the economy continues to improve, data entry jobs will be in high demand and offered regularly by employers."

These positions can be rewarding opportunities for workers of all backgrounds and experience levels. "It's also a popular career field for job seekers because it has relatively low barriers to entry, typically requiring a high school education to begin," says Reynolds. "The most important qualifications for data entry jobs are accurate and fast typing skills, attention to detail, and ability to focus on the work at hand."

Data entry positions can be found in part-time, freelance, temporary, and full-time roles across various fields, many of which don't require college degrees. Medical and diagnostic labs, accounting and tax services, local governments, and office administrative services are just a few of the industries hiring for these positions. Here are five of the most common online data-entry jobs available, which offer an average rate of $15.21 per hour.

See more than 150 remote online data-entry listings and job application tips at Flexjobs.

