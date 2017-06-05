The Best Online Data-Entry Jobs You Can Do From Home

Data entry jobs are one of the most popular career choices for individuals hoping to work from home-and we have some good news if you're one of them: the number of openings is growing.
In recent years, data has become more important to various industries, thereby growing the demand for professionals who can enter data quickly and accurately. "Data entry jobs are consistently one of the top career categories for flexible and remote jobs," Brie Reynolds, the senior career specialist for Flexjobs and Remote.co, tells WomansDay.com. "We expect that, as the economy continues to improve, data entry jobs will be in high demand and offered regularly by employers."
These positions can be rewarding opportunities for workers of all backgrounds and experience levels. "It's also a popular career field for job seekers because it has relatively low barriers to entry, typically requiring a high school education to begin," says Reynolds. "The most important qualifications for data entry jobs are accurate and fast typing skills, attention to detail, and ability to focus on the work at hand."
Data entry positions can be found in part-time, freelance, temporary, and full-time roles across various fields, many of which don't require college degrees. Medical and diagnostic labs, accounting and tax services, local governments, and office administrative services are just a few of the industries hiring for these positions. Here are five of the most common online data-entry jobs available, which offer an average rate of $15.21 per hour.
- Data entry clerk: In this role, you'll be responsible for sorting paperwork and customer documents, entering data, and updating systems. There are currently openings for this role at insurance companies, online pet suppliers, hospitals, among other employers.
- Data entry operator: In this technical role you may be required to use specific software programs to work with raw riles, ensure accuracy of data and reports, update records, and transcribe information.
- Data entry specialist: You may be required to enter data, keep and sort records, and audit reports. Previous experience may be necessary.
- Data entry associate: These openings typically require only a high school diploma or GED. Employees are required to format and enter data and create reports, among other tasks.
- Data entry: Similar to data entry associates, you'll be responsible for entering data, creating reports, verifying accuracy, and providing administrative support.
See more than 150 remote online data-entry listings and job application tips at Flexjobs.
You Might Also Like
2.4k