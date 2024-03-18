The best national wildlife refuge to visit in America is in Iowa, says 10Best

Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City was named the best national wildlife refuge to visit in America.

That’s according to a new USA TODAY 10Best list, released on March 13, in which a panel of experts nominated their top protected areas to present to readers to vote on.

The Iowa refuge beat out wildlife refuges in Kilauea, Hawaii, Commerce City, Colorado and Bingham, New Mexico for the No. 1 spot.

“Home to herds of American bison and elk, the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City, Iowa, serves as a living example of the historic prairie landscape, offering visitors the chance to observe these iconic species in a natural setting,” according to 10Best. “The refuge is also known for its efforts to restore and preserve tallgrass prairie habitats once prevalent across the Midwest.”

Here’s what to know on the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge.

What is the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge?

A bison calf crosses a road at the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge.

The Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge protects 6,000 acres of wildlife habitat and was established in 1990, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It originated to protect and restore native ecosystems of tallgrass prairie and oak savanna, or a community of "scatted oak trees above a layer of prairie grasses," according to the National Park Service.

The wildlife refuge also is to protect and manage the native ecosystem of sedge meadow, a habitat that features “lowland areas around lakes, ponds, backwaters and along seasonally-flooded shorelines,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What animals can be found at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge?

A bison with their calf at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge.

There are numerous flora and fauna that call the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge home.

Most notable at the refuge are bison and elk, the latter of which were common to the tallgrass prairie of Iowa, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Birders should know that some of the species that nest at the refuge are the sedge wren, common yellowthroat and the upland sandpiper.

Where is the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge located?

The refuge’s address is 9981 Pacific St., Prairie City. It is located east of Des Moines.

When can I visit the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge?

Visit year-round to access the refuge lands, the five-mile Prairie Wildlife Drive auto tour loop, roads and walking trails from dawn until dusk, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If you plan to stop at the Visitor Center to get maps, browse exhibits, merchandise and more, its hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

How much are tickets for the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge?

There is no cost to visiting.

What can I do at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge?

There’s a variety of things to do when you visit the wildlife refuge. Those activities include:

A narrated tour you can listen to while you drive

Take in the sights on foot or on bike on several trails, ranging in distances from half a mile to just over 6 miles

Enjoy a picnic at designated areas at the refuge

