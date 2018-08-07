The best monitor for the MacBook Pro

As great as the displays on Apple’s range of MacBook Pros are, notebooks can never quite live up to the grandeur and functionality of working or watching various media on a large-scale desktop display.

Apple used to make its own monitor, the Cinema Display, but it’s been discontinued since 2014. There are rumors that Apple will introduce a 5K Cinema Display at some point, but there’s no reason to think it’s coming soon. Here are the best monitors to match up with your MacBook Pro laptop.

The best

BenQ PD3200U 32-inch 4K IPS

BenQ PD3200U review

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

This monitor made our list of the top MacBook Pro accessories, so it’s no wonder it steals the top spot here. At 32-inches diagonally with a 4K resolution, it’s an absolutely huge display with tonnes of screen real-estate. Productivity on it is not a problem, though it may take some getting used to, as it will feel like working on a TV for a while.

Still, once you do get used to it, you’ll not want to go back as this display is gorgeous. Built using an IPS panel for fantastic color accuracy, this BenQ monitor has a 4ms response time so would even be good for gaming if you so wished. It also features BenQ’s Eye-Care technology for reduced blue-light and flickering, making it more comfortable to use over longer periods of time.

If the $800 price tag is a little rich or you think the resolution is overkill, there is a substantially cheaper QHD (2,560 x 1,440) version also available, with all of the same specifications and features otherwise.

The rest

LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K IPS

LG 27UD88 4K-monitor-back

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Although our testing didn’t paint this as a perfect monitor, the LG 27UD88-W is an affordable option for those looking for sheer style, with a lot of substance. Its 4K resolution in a 27-inch form-factor means its pixels are dense and its colors are rich, if a little lacking in accuracy.

The whole package is gorgeous to look at though thanks to its sleek and ergonomic design. The stand is an attractive curve and the bezel surrounding the IPS panel is basically non-existent. This screen blends right into the room and its menu controls allow for nuanced customization of the visuals it puts out.

Although there are better options out there, this 4K display is both stylish and perfectly functional, which is a difficult combination to find in monitors of this size and price point.