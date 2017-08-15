The Best Microwaves for $150 or Less

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

The costs for outfitting a dorm room or off-campus apartment can add up fast. But if there’s a microwave on your list, you don’t have to spend a lot.

More than 30 of the 70-plus countertop microwaves in Consumer Reports’ tests cost $150 or less, and several topped our charts in our lab tests of heating evenness, defrosting, and quietness.

Above the $150 threshold, you might be paying a premium for bells and whistles you won’t use. “Ultimately, a microwave’s features drive the price,” explains Genny Lui, the CR test engineer who runs our microwave test lab. “Expensive ones tend to offer more features.”

But if all you need to do is reheat leftovers, defrost frozen food, or zap a cup of coffee, you might not need a microwave with, for example, a one-touch button for reheating leftover pizza.

Better to focus on the size and a few key specs. The countertop models listed below vary by a few inches in footprint, as well as height. How much valuable countertop real estate can you devote to a microwave?

Once you’ve found one that fits, check out the wattage. “The higher the wattage, the more energy is being delivered,” explains James Dickerson, CR’s chief scientific officer. “More energy, in this case, allows your food to transform faster and will save you cooking time.”

Another feature worth noting? Many newer models contain a sensor that monitors the amount of steam food emits and turns off the machine precisely when cooking is complete.

Here, in alphabetical order—and not by CR ranking—are six microwaves that stand out in our performance tests, all for $150 or less.

Avanti MO1250TW

An inexpensive model that nonetheless boasts 1,000 watts of power, the 22-inch-wide Avanti MO1250TW, $130, might not be the sleekest looking microwave in the bunch, but it scored a Very Good on all of our cooking tests. It also aced our ease-of-use test, which is a judgment of how easy it is to set up the microwave without referring to the owner’s manual. This microwave also has plenty of one-touch buttons that you might find on more expensive models, including presets for warming beverages, cooking fresh or frozen vegetables, and baking a potato.

Kenmore 72123

For folks who use their microwave frequently, the midsized Kenmore 72123, $150, could do the trick. It’s one of the quietest models on our list. In our tests, we note each machine’s noise level while microwaving on high. Plus, the 1,100-watt machine scored Very Good in a heating test we use to determine how evenly a microwave warms food: Our testers heat a bowl of cold mashed potatoes, then insert several thermometers in different parts of the bowl to see whether the potatoes are warm throughout.

LG LCS1112ST

The LG LCS1112ST, $140, is among our top-scoring midsized countertop microwaves, alongside the Avanti and Kenmore models described above. The LG, which measures 20 inches wide by 16 inches deep, is fairly quiet, excellent at defrosting, and almost as good for heating evenness. And though this model lacks a sensor, it does come with a 10-year magnetron warranty. What’s a magnetron? The part of a microwave that generates the electromagnetic waves that cook food.

Magic Chef MCD1611ST

If counter space isn’t a concern, the large 24-inch-wide Magic Chef MCD1611ST, $140, can accommodate big containers and casserole dishes. It’s the largest countertop microwave on this list and has a 13.4-inch turntable. This 1,100-watt model gets top marks for defrosting and is almost as good at heating evenness.

Oster OGG61403

The Oster OGG61403, $135, is the least expensive and most powerful (1,200 watts) on this list. It earned an Excellent score in our defrosting test, in which we measure how evenly the machine thaws a pound of frozen ground chuck on the automatic-defrost program. The large 22-inch-wide microwave doesn’t have a sensor, but it does boast the power and the one-touch features—with buttons specific to fresh vegetables, beverages, and a baked potato—available on more expensive models.

Panasonic Prestige NN-SD372S

Measuring just 19 inches wide and 15 inches deep, the Panasonic Prestige NN-SD372S, $140, is the slimmest microwave of the bunch, making it an easy pick for kitchens tight on counter space. At 950 watts, it doesn’t have quite as much power as larger models, and it lacks a sensor. But this model was a champ in our defrosting tests and carries an eight-year magnetron warranty.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2017, Consumer Reports, Inc.

