The Best Meme Of The Winter Olympics Belongs To Scott Moir

The Canadian ice dancer and his partner, Tessa Virtue, secured the top spot on the podium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday to become the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Just give Scott Moir another gold medal already.

The Canadian ice dancer and his partner, Tessa Virtue, secured the top spot on the podium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday to become the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Then, on Thursday, Moir made headlines again with his epic cheering of Canada in the women’s hockey final against the U.S.

Scott Moir is all of Canada rn#CAN goes to a third PK



WATCH: https://t.co/V974X6M8Mspic.twitter.com/bNkAuKFkKx — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Canada may have lost the nail-biter of a match, but a meme of Moir’s beer-holding rant against the referee has gone down in Olympic history:

2-1 Canada!!



Someone keep an eye on Scott Moir. #CANvsUSApic.twitter.com/8GNT2JFehG — Adam McKale (@adammckale) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir, beer in hand, yelling at the refs from the stands at the #CANvsUSA Women’s #OlympicHockey Gold Medal match.



LIKE WE COULD’T LOVE HIM ANYMORE ALREADY, CANADA. #TeamCanada#Olympics#VirtueMoir — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir with a pint in his hand, toque on his head, screaming at the women's hockey final, is an instant heritage moment. — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) February 22, 2018

In twenty years there will be a five dollar bill dedicated to Moir/Virtue’s 2018 Olympics and one of the scenes depicted on the back will be him screaming at the ref. — dellowhockey (@dellowhockey) February 22, 2018

@ScottMoir is a goddamn national hero. Get that man another medal. Just for existing. — Katie (@katiedahl28) February 22, 2018

lol well, if we don't get the gold, Scott Moir with beer in hand yelling at refs in a whole arena seating section of figure skaters is its own reward https://t.co/uRHNNntkcL — Kate Beaton (@beatonna) February 22, 2018

scott moir related requests:



1) can we immediately get a camera on him the rest of the game and have that as a second viewing option



2) can someone ask him his true feelings towards tessa and maybe have a tape recorder going — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) February 22, 2018

Patrick Chan while Scott Moir gave it to the refs pic.twitter.com/UnhObBYqpW — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 22, 2018

Honest question: has Scott Moir rallied a country more as an ice dance gold medallist or as a beer-drinking hockey fan who wants some justice from the refs?



I'll hang up and listen. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir appears to be liquored up and letting the refs have it at the women’s gold medal game.



A true patriot. #CANvsUSApic.twitter.com/ysk98PwHPu — Beckler (@Andrew_Beckler) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir is literally giving people beer at this Gold Medal game. A proper Canadian boy. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) February 22, 2018