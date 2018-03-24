Here Are Some of the Best March For Our Lives Signs

Many of the hundreds of thousands who attended March For Our Lives protests around the country came armed – not with weapons but with signs to protest gun violence.

Over 800 March For Our Lives events took place in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Up to 500,000 were expected in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of thousands more at marches in New York, Parkland, and around the world.

Parkland shooting survivors also spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in D.C. including David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.

“We will not stop until every man, every woman, every child and every American can live without fear of gun violence,” Hogg said at the event.

Here’s a look at some of the best March For Our Lives signs at events around the country:

Isaiah Williams at The Kansas City March For Our Lives pic.twitter.com/iBHOZuXnBG — mara rose williams (@marawilliamskc) March 24, 2018

“A lot of us aren’t able to vote so this is kind of the only way we can make our voices heard.” – Abby Thurston, sophomore at #Nutley High School #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/aedaU2AFMC — Svetlana Shkolnikova (@svetashko) March 24, 2018

Possible contender for my fave sign of the day from Erica.



She made it at 1am last night, she said laughing! #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/6ls8lU0MOC



— Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) March 24, 2018