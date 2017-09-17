    All The Best Looks From The Emmys Red Carpet

    Jamie Feldman

    The stars of the silver screen lit up the red carpet on Sunday at the Emmy Awards to celebrate another year in television greatness, and they did so in style.

    Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in long-sleeved, sequined, feathered Chanel, Tessa Thompson wowed in a rainbow Rosie Assoulin show-stopper and Millie Bobby Brown looked delightful in a strapless cream gown. 

    Stars like Matt Walsh and Padma Lakshmi also sported blue ribbons in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union. The ribbons have become a mainstay at big events as a form of resistance against President Donald Trump’s policies.

    Sean Spicer, on the other hand, who joked that Melissa McCarthy should share the Emmy she already won in part for her impersonation of the former White House Press Secretary, was nowhere to be found.

    Check out all the best looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards below. 

    Anna Chlumsky

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Giuliana Rancic

    (David Crotty via Getty Images)

    Julianne Hough

    (John Shearer via Getty Images)

    Millie Bobby Brown

    (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

    Issa Rae

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Padma Lakshmi

    (John Shearer via Getty Images)

    Samantha Bee

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Edie Falco

    (Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

    Shannon Purser

    (John Shearer via Getty Images)

    Angela Sarafyan

    (John Shearer via Getty Images)

    Kristin Cavallari

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett

    (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

    Sarah Hyland

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Felicity Huffman

    (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

    Rachel Bloom

    (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

    Kiernan Shipka

    (J. Merritt via Getty Images)

    Tessa Thompson

    (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.