Best longstanding business in Sacramento? Tell us your favorite capital region staples

From restaurants to bars and bookstores, Sacramento is home to many longstanding businesses with fascinating pasts.

Take Pancake Circus, a circus-themed diner that’s been serving fluffy buttermilk pancakes to customers for 63 years, or West Wind drive-in movie theater, which has been entertaining film lovers since 1973.

We want to hear from you about Sacramento’s oldest restaurants, stores and other businesses still in operation.

What’s your favorite old-school Sacramento business?

It could be an ice cream shop, a hair salon, a record store or even a roller skating rink.

Heck, maybe the local florist’s shop or dry cleaner holds a place in your heart.

If the establishment has been around for more than 40 years, we want to know about it.

Take us down memory lane.

Fill out the form below or click here. A Sacramento Bee reporter may reach out to you for a follow-up story or poll.