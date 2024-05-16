Best of Jacquie Walker: Remembering her 40 incredible years at News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As News 4 prepares for Jacquie Walker to leave the anchor desk next week after more than 40 years at WIVB, we’re looking back at the highlights of her distinguished career.

The first piece in this series ran Wednesday, focusing on the biggest stories of her career. Check back each day for another installment.

The biggest stories

If there was a big story in Buffalo over the last 40 years, Jacquie Walker was involved in the coverage. Stories in this reflection include the crash of Flight 3407, the Oklahoma City bombing, the conviction of the Bike Path Killer, the Buffalo mass shooting, the Covid pandemic, numerous severe weather events, and more.

Coming up next: Jacquie’s favorite stories of her tenure

