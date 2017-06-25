This article, How To Make the Best Iced Coffee Of Your Life, originally appeared on Chowhound.

If your idea of “iced coffee” is “letting my hot coffee get cold” then, honey, we need to talk—you deserve better.

It can seem like a huge production to make the stuff fresh for yourself at home, but once you are an ice master—and it’s easier than it sounds—you will not only be maximizing your chill, but you will also suddenly have a delicious tool kit that will float you through the hot months on a wave of taste bud bliss.

There are myriad ways to make iced coffee, but if you want to do anything well, you’ve got to pare down your options and really focus: Hone your skills at one or two techniques rather than dabbling with a dozen different brewers. I recommend learning two main preparation styles: Iced Pour-Over and Cold Brew. Think of them as the poached egg and the scrambled egg of iced coffee. Iced pour-over tends to be lighter, more delicate, more nuanced, and take more attention in the preparation. Cold Brew is great for making ahead, and is good either straight-up or jazzed-up.

Whether you’re looking to hone your cool caffeine skills or simply take your morning chug to the next level, here are a few things to do before you brew.

Know how much time ya got. If you’re in a rush, iced pour-over is 100 percent the way to go to get you out the door: It takes roughly three to four minutes to make this type of iced coffee, since you’re basically brewing a hot concentrate that drips directly onto ice. (The ice does double duty, diluting the concentrate to perfection, while simultaneously cooling it down.) Cold brew, on the other hand, can be portioned out into grab-and-go doses once it’s finished, but takes about 12–24 hours prep time.

Remember that ice is an ingredient. In fact, it’s one of the only ingredients. And if you’re an absolute purist (and/or a stickler for hard-and-fast definitions), it’s one of only two ingredients in iced coffee—that is, coffee and water. The solid-state H2O that goes into your brew can actually have a make-or-break effect on your finished drink, though. So definitely use good, drinkable water and ice cube trays that are clean and don’t smell. Also, be sure you have a fresh freezer. If you’ve got last month’s lentil soup in there, your iced coffee will taste like last month’s lentil soup.

Don’t fear getting fancy. Speaking of ice again, who says it has to be just water? Feel free to add a little pizazz to your iced coffee by making special iced cubes: Mix some simple syrup in with the water, or vanilla syrup; try putting a few fresh herbs in there (mint is actually really lovely with certain delicate iced coffees); freeze sweetened condensed milk or chocolate milk for a sweet treat. Live large.

Do some simple math (and I mean simple). Look, I get it. Every iced coffee recipe in the whole world seems really complicated and mathy. Really good coffee actually is kind of complicated and mathy, but honestly, you can pair it down pretty easily once you learn the basics. For iced pour-over, take the amount of iced coffee you’d like to have at the end—say you want to brew 20 ounces, to share with a friend—and split it into 2/3 (the amount of hot water you’ll brew with) and 1/3 (the amount of ice). Cold brew’s math is way simpler, because there are only the two ingredients. (No pesky ice!) Either way, don’t get bogged down in the arithmetic. Just brew it.

Now top that. Once you’ve got your ice coffee brewed up, you don’t have to stop there: Did you know that “iced coffee” in Australia always has ice cream in it? Now that’s living like you mean it. Take your cue from Down Under and toss a mini scoop in there. Or add some fresh whipped cream to that thing, because this is supposed to be the best. The best of your life.