'Best human beings.' Mashpee school superintendent announces retirement, effective Aug. 3

In a recorded announcement made on YouTube, Superintendent of Mashpee Public Schools Patricia DeBoer announced her retirement Thursday.

"This journey has been the most significant and rewarding experience from a professional standpoint that I have had," said DeBoer in her video statement. "I am so extremely grateful to have had it."

The YouTube video was provided to the Times by DeBoer.

DeBoer has led the district since November 2015, when former Superintendent Brian Hyde was placed on administrative leave after a residency check he performed at a student’s home. At that time, DeBoer was appointed interim superintendent through June 30, 2017. She was officially appointed by the Mashpee Public School Committee as Superintendent in December 2016.

In her statement, DeBoer said she entered into executive session with the School Committee to inform them of her decision. Cathy Lewis, chair of the school committee, said in a statement that DeBoer submitted a resignation letter on April 3, and will remain superintendent until Aug. 3.

"She has been instrumental in implementing innovative educational programs, fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity, and ensuring every student receives the highest quality of education," said Lewis, of DeBoer. "She will be greatly missed."

Mashpee Middle-High School superintendent, Patricia DeBoer, gives the opening remarks during graduation on June 3, 2017.

Who will be the next Mashpee school superintendent?

Lewis said the School Committee is engaging with the Massachusetts Association of School Committees Superintendent Search Services for guidance on next steps.

"We will be seeking a superintendent who possesses the experience, leadership, and vision to lead our district going forward," said Lewis. "Details will be shared with all stakeholders as the process advances."

Volunteers from the school and from the Mashpee community will be sought to be part of the process, said Lewis.

DeBoer has been with Mashpee school system for almost three decades

In her video statement, DeBoer said she's been with Mashpee Public Schools for 29 years - 10 years as a teacher, 10 years as a building administrator, and 9 years at the central office as the superintendent. Before becoming superintendent, DeBoer was principal of Quashnet Elementary School.

The decision to retire, she said, was a hard one she made with her family over Easter weekend.

"The students and children of Mashpee are the best human beings. Families have been supportive during my journey, and staff have been so dedicated, hard working and amazing," said DeBoer. "Collectively, all of these individuals have enriched my life."

DeBoer faced some controversy during her time as superintendent

In June 2018, the state’s campaign ethics office found that DeBoer’s use of school email in the run-up to the town election in May violated campaign finance law, according to its letter to the town’s top school official.

On May 14, 2018, a day before the Mashpee town election, DeBoer emailed a social media post, written by school committee member Nicole Bartlett, to parents and faculty that appeared to endorse incumbents Geoffrey Gorman and George Schmidt III in the race for two open school committee seats.

The email, which DeBoer sent using her school email account, urged members of the community to “get out and vote” on the two ballot questions and discussed Gorman's and Schmidt’s backgrounds at some length.

In a Jan. 2023 Times article, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were questioned by Mashpee students and parents after two photos, each one featuring a white student kneeling on the neck of a Black student, were taken on Mashpee Middle-High School grounds and were circulated virtually through the student population, and on social media.

Imitating George Floyd's death in 2020, the Black student is lying face down on the floor in both pictures, holding his hands behind his back as if he were handcuffed. In the first picture, the white student makes a thumbs-up sign, and in the second photo he acts like he's handcuffing the Black student.

In response to concerns, DeBoer replied to the Times in an email.

"I can assure you that I am working very hard to effect the change that is needed for the students and staff at MMHS," said DeBoer in the email.

DeBoer said students will remain a part of her life's tapestry

In her videoed retirement statement, DeBoer said she's grateful for the Mashpee community and said she will carry all her students close to her heart.

"Everyone that I have interacted with, in particular our students, are truly part of my life’s tapestry," said DeBoer. "Mashpee will always be important to me and I am so appreciate everything everyone has done to help me find success in my journey."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mashpee Public Schools Superintendent Patricia DeBoer retiring