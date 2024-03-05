The best hot cross buns for 2024, tried and tasted

For a delicacy that is so familiar – a spiced bun studded with dried vine fruits and nuggets of citrus peel beneath a piped flour-paste cross – it’s astonishing how much the high-street offerings differ.

From the driest of bland rolls to bountiful batches that can barely contain more sultanas, we devoured them all to find the best for your Easter breakfast.

Best hot cross buns for Easter 2024

These smell and look just like a pack of bread rolls, dense and wholemealy, and there’s nothing in the scent to suggest they’ve come into contact with fruit, spice or citrus. The flavour, meanwhile, tastes artificial. Utterly joyless.

Pillowy buns with an overpowering smell of lemony sink cleaner, no doubt thanks to the plethora of citrus oils in the ingredients list. Decidedly unfruity; instead, these deliver an acrid burnt-spice aftertaste.

Squidgy little squares that look like someone has sat on them. Though generous with the fruit, they are disturbingly damp and claggy; toasting saves them only slightly from being sad and pappy.

Squishy all round, with a rather dull, stale spice flavour, pepped up only by pockets of soft fruit. Middle of the road.

Darkly baked, this is another set with a decidedly damp texture. The flavour is one-note and the fruit is small and bitty.

Slicing through the attractive domed tops reveals a rumble-tumble of sultanas and raisins but zero evidence of Easterish spices. Any citrus is subtle, too, and the merest hint of soapiness is a slight turn-off.

Attractively dark and burnished and the well-distributed fruit promises great things but falls flat in flavour. Another middle-ground muddler.

A very uniform pack of four that really looks the part, all dark golden brown with neat crosses and a great rise. The fruit delivers plenty of flavour.

These sticky buns have a lovely golden sheen and are pleasingly irregular in shape. Inside there’s a great variety of fruit and very visible citrus peel. The fruit, in fact, is glorious.

These are the supermodels of hot cross buns: rustic, plump, glazed and studded inside and out with big vine fruits. They smell citrussy and spicy too, a really celebratory batch. Absolute corkers.