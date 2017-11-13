Home
0
The best holiday travel tech
FOX News Videos
•
November 13, 2017
The hottest tech to make any trip smooth sailing.
Popular in the Community
McConnell, Roy Moore each insist the other should quit
4,549
reactions
4%
66%
30%
If the sun is so hot, why is space so cold?
111
reactions
5%
73%
22%
Who is Roy Moore's Wife? Kayla Moore Says She's Gathering Evidence Sex Abuse Accusers Were Paid
578
reactions
2%
72%
26%
John McCain uses Trump's favourite insult against him after he fails to raise human rights with Duterte
395
reactions
4%
65%
31%
Photographer travels the world snapping incredibly realistic yet completely fake cities
90
reactions
6%
61%
33%
Report: The U.S. Navy Might Have a New 'Bullet' To Destroy North Korean Missiles
59
reactions
12%
66%
22%
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Roy Moore ‘should step aside’
16
reactions
5%
90%
5%
The People of Deal: Fighting for Survival
Teacher Ann Maguire ‘stood absolutely no chance’ in classroom stabbing by pupil, 15
1,291
reactions
3%
69%
28%
President Trump lobbied for LiAngelo Ball and UCLA teammates, according to White House
523
reactions
3%
74%
23%
Trump barges into tax debate, seeks deeper cut for wealthy
1,662
reactions
2%
74%
24%
7.3-magnitude earthquake jolts region on Iran-Iraq border
42
reactions
4%
58%
38%
Head Transplants: Sergio Canavero Is About to Perform the First Human Surgery—and There’s Nothing to Stop Him
2
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Trump: Putin's denials of interference in election are sincere
1
reactions
Trump Picks Alex Azar as next Secy. Of Health and Human Services
3
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Elizabeth Perkins names James Woods on a #MeToo sign at women's march
5
reactions
0%
75%
25%
Woman Says George H.W. Bush Groped Her When She Was 16: 'I Was a Child'
3,462
reactions
2%
72%
26%
Joe Biden to men of his generation claiming sexual harassment was 'acceptable': 'Give me a break'
393
reactions
2%
74%
24%
NASA's Operation IceBridge studies ice loss in Antarctica
649
reactions
4%
73%
23%
Black Friday travel deals: The best holiday and flight discounts for 2017
More than 300 dead after powerful quake
7
reactions
5%
71%
24%
Mexican-American Artist Finds Beauty in Everyday Objects
9
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Storms to hit Northwest with strong winds, rain and heavy mountain snow
27
reactions
0%
70%
30%
Mongoose hunts cobra on South African golf course
483
reactions
5%
78%
17%