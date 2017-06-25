Which is the best Haribo candy?

It's not just the bears. Friends, let us repeat: it's not just the bears.

The (wonderful) world of Haribo is rife with unimaginably delicious, squishy, delightful candies ... and a few duds. Such is the world of the sweet treat.

So we grabbed a bunch of Haribo candies available in the U.S. — FYI, some of the labels are in German because that was the deal at Economy Candy — tasted each, then judged away.

You may disagree with these rankings. That's okay! It's subjective. But if you catch yourself feeling angry, please promise us you'll get yourself a packet of Haribo to make yourself feel better.

And now:

The embarrassing

Berries: Berries are aesthetically pleasing, but they do not taste good. In fact, they taste bad — far too sugary with no flavor payoff — and leave a sweater-y film on your teeth. Just put them in a clear jar and leave them there.

Image: Mashable/Lili Sams

Gummi Frogs: Taste like plastic. Impossible to chew. And the frog speaking German on our bag reminded us of Pepe, which is frankly a real bummer.

Image: Mashable/Lili Sams

Mini Rainbow Frogs: Unfortunately, the white marshmallow-y section has ruined what was otherwise a perfectly good gummy. Also, Rainbow Frogs are so small that popping one in your mouth isn't super satisfying.

