The Best Hair at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show

The annual Westminster Dog Show is in its 141st year. It seems America never gets tired of seeing adorable, perfectly groomed dogs prance around stages. The competition spans over two days, and at this years show, 2,908 dogs from 200 different breeders competed against one another for the coveted Best In Show title. Just as us humans do, dogs endure serious grooming practices before the big show. When you see how closely those judges eye up the pups, its no wonder the owners of these dogs go to great lengths to get their furry friends in tip-top shape.

