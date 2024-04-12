These are the best graduate school programs in Wisconsin, according to U.S. News & World

Top graduate schools in Wisconsin landed on the latest U.S. News & World Report list ranking more than 2,000 programs across the country. U.S. News & World Report published its 2024-'25 report in April, ranking graduate programs in business, education, law and nursing, among other fields.

University of Wisconsin-Madison's the School of Education tied for first overall with Teacher's College, Columbia University, according the report. That's up from third overall and second among public universities last year.

Several of Marquette University's graduate programs moved up on the list, including the master's program in the College of Nursing, which moved up from 66 to 58.

Schools were evaluated based on expert opinion and statistical data measuring the quality of the school's faculty, research and post-graduate outcomes. You can find the full list on the U.S. News website for graduate rankings on their website www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools.

Top business graduate programs in Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: #43

Top law graduate programs in Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: #36 (tie)

Marquette University: #68 (tie)

Top nursing graduate programs in Wisconsin:

Marquette University: #58 (tie)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: #82 (tie)

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: #107 (tie)

University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh: #118

Alverno College: #119 (tie)

Milwaukee School of Engineering: #153-169

Top medical graduate programs in Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: #35 (tie)

Top education graduate programs in Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: #1 (tie)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: #169 (tie)

Marquette University: #192

Top Engineering graduate programs in Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: #27 (tie)

Marquette University: #142 (tie)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: #177 (tie)

RELATED: Here's how Wisconsin universities ranked in the 2024 Best Colleges list

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Top graduate programs in Wisconsin, according to U.S. News & World