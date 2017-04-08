Best Gas Grills to Buy at Home Depot

Walk into any Home Depot at this time of year, and you’ll see rows of gas grills lined up. HomeDepot.com offers even more choices, with more than 160 gas grills from brands including Weber, Napoleon, Nexgrill, KitchenAid, and more.

To help you narrow your selection, here's a list of some of the high-scoring gas grills Consumer Reports has tested that you can find at a Home Depot store or on HomeDepot.com. Some of the models are Home Depot exclusives, while others are also available at other retailers, allowing you to compare prices.

These Home Depot gas grills were very good performers overall in our tests. They appear here in alphabetical order grouped by cooking surface size. (Our cooking area measurement indicates how many four-ounce burgers you can grill at a time. We don’t count racks and searing burgers in our measurement, though some manufacturers do.)

See our gas grill ratings for the full test results and to compare these 10 grills to more than 100 others.

Small Grills (up to 18 burgers)

Huntington 630124, $140

Weber Genesis II LX S-240, $1,000

Midsize Grills (18 to 28 burgers)

Dyna-Glo Premium DGA550SSP-D, $450

Monument Grills 27592, $340 (Home Depot exclusive)

Nexgrill 720-0830H, $270 (Home Depot exclusive)

Weber Genesis II E-310, $700

Weber Genesis II LX S-340, $1,200

Large Grills (28 or more burgers)

KitchenAid 720-00893, $800 (Home Depot exclusive)

Weber Genesis II LX E-410, $900

Weber Genesis II LX S-440, $1,600

Buying a Gas Grill at Home Depot

To ensure that we test the same grills that you'll get, Consumer Reports uses secret shoppers to buy grills in stores and online. Use their advice when you buy a gas grill at Home Depot.

Buying at the Store

• Check inventory online before you shop. The grill you want might be in a store near you. If it's not, Home Depot will ship it to a store where you can pick it up.

• Check the grill’s dimensions on Home Depot’s website, or on the grill’s summary page in our gas grill ratings. Assembly at Home Depot is free, and most grills are ready that day, says Kathryn Gallagher Emery, a company spokeswoman. You’ll need an SUV or pickup to haul the grill home. You can also rent a truck from Home Depot ($19 and up), or the retailer will deliver the assembled grill to your home. The fee varies by market, but in most places it’s $79.

• Bring a friend to the store if you plan on assembling the grill yourself. You might need help lifting it into the car.

• Inspect the grill’s construction, and jostle it from several different points to test its sturdiness. Our grill buying guide offers other tips on what to look for—you don't want a grill with sharp edges, for example.

Buying a Grill Online

Shopping online is convenient, but inspecting the grill at the store will give you a better sense of its construction quality. If you buy your grill on Home Depot’s website, know that starting in May the company will offer in-home grill assembly in the Carolinas, Central Texas, and South Florida for $79 or more.

Want to put the grill together yourself? First check that all the parts are included and not broken. If something is amiss, call Home Depot's customer service (800-430-3376). You might also have to call the manufacturer to get missing or broken parts.





