Best friend of 21-year-old killed in Bartow crash that killed 5 rushed to scene of accident

A memorial service was underway for one of five people killed in a car crash in Bartow County Thursday afternoon.

Aimee Odom, 21, died when a Kia van struck her SUV along I-75 Sunday night. Four other people from the same family also died in the accident including 14 and 6-year-old brothers and their parents.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville Thursday, where she talked to one of Odom’s best friend.

Emma Mims said she’s been holding it in for days, but now, she’s finally letting the tears flow as she remembers her best friend.

“Beautiful, happiest, bubbliest little girl … sorry,” she said, in tears. “She was an angel. She loved everybody.”

Mims said Odom was on the way to her house for a graduation party when the crash happened.

According to Georgia State Patrol, around 6 p.m. Sunday, the driver of the Kia left the road on I-75 northbound, crossed the grass median and landed in the southbound lanes. The Kia then slammed into a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner. Then, another car hit both the Kia and the Toyota.

Odom was driving the Toyota.

Mims said she rushed to the horrific scene when Odom never arrived at the party.

“I saw the front of her car, and the front of it was not there anymore,” Mims said.

The other people who died in the initial crash were identified as Dakarai and Erin Mason and their son Brandon Crawford. The Masons’ two youngest sons were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Their 6-year-old son, Titus Mason, died on Wednesday.

Odom’s friend, Ally Gray, said her heart goes out to those who knew the Mason family.

“It was such a tragic accident,” Gray said.

Odom was an avid golfer and an only child

Odom’s friends wore pink to her wake because that was her favorite color. Her family is asking people to plant a tree at the Etowah Riverwalk near Sam Smith Park where she loved to spend time.

The community has set up a GoFundMe to help with the effort.