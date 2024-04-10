Best flood score in Florida to save Pinellas residents on insurance costs

CLEARWATER — Roughly 20,000 policyholders in unincorporated Pinellas County will save more money on flood insurance than residents anywhere else in the state this year, local and federal officials announced Tuesday, as the county earned a designation that ranks its work to protect residents from flooding among the best in the nation.

The savings, projected to total about $10 million in premiums collectively, are a result of the county improving its score in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System. FEMA uses the system to rate cities and counties based on building regulations, outreach programs, infrastructure maintenance and other factors. Those scores equate to discounts for locals insured by the National Flood Insurance Program, the federal entity that sells insurance across the country, especially in places where policies are traditionally hard to come by or prohibitively expensive.

Pinellas’ new score, a 2 (the lower the number, the better), means local policyholders will save 40% on what they would pay for insurance if no efforts were undertaken. That’s up from a 3, which saved them 35% and which Pinellas first attained in 2021. The rating, which went into effect April 1 and was publicly announced Tuesday, is the best of any community in Florida and is in the top 1% of the more than 1,500 communities that participate in the rating system nationwide, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.

“We need more counties to be like Pinellas County,” Criswell, the agency’s top official, said Tuesday at a news conference with county commissioners. “You are a shining example for others.”

Robert Samaan, the administrator for FEMA’s southeastern Region 4, commended the county’s public outreach efforts, policies on new construction heights that go beyond federal requirements and restrictions on building in certain flood-prone areas.

County Commission chairperson Kathleen Peters said two initiatives in recent years — a vulnerability assessment that led to the county creating its own coastal maps and a plan to manage substantial flood damage — helped it earn the new score. She said the county began pushing to improve its flood management practices in 2013, when its score was a 7.

The announcement in Pinellas was a stark contrast to recent news from a few hours south in Lee County, where the county and several municipalities were reduced to the lowest possible score this month, causing policyholders to lose their discounts. FEMA officials have attributed that move to local officials’ failures in regulatory enforcement and documentation amid rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, including negligence of some basic rules that allow it to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program in the first place.

“Especially after we see storms pass, that’s when we want to make sure the (regulations) are being put into action,” Criswell said, adding that the agency is working “very aggressively” with officials in Lee to bring those communities back in line.