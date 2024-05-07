‘The best father’: Wife of man shot in north Fresno speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been just over a week since Jasmine Roman lost her husband 30-year-old Roberto Roman. The pair had been married for nearly 8 years, tying the knot four months after they met when Roberto was stationed for a Marine Corps assignment in Yuma, Arizona.

“Even to this day, I sometimes think he’ll come back. I know it’s not realistic, but your mind plays tricks on you. Sometimes I think I’ll wake up and he’ll be in bed with me,” she said.

Now, Jasmine is navigating life without her husband and with their two-year-old son.

“I think the anger is, he’ll never see our son grow up. I have to make sure our son remembers him,” she added.

She said it started on Saturday, April 27, when Roberto was invited over to a friend’s house on East Pryor Drive in North Fresno. Jasmine said she was friends with his wife, but she stayed home, as they were planning on having a quiet night in.

However, everything changed when she was told about the shooting.

“I did get to see him. I rushed to their house and saw where he was. I rushed back out to get the ambulance and they informed me that they couldn’t go into the house, until they secured the person, the person wouldn’t come out of the house. So they could never get the ambulance to him. I did get to tell him I love him,” Jasmine said.

Police have since arrested 31-year-old Christian Lavin and he has been charged with murder. He is currently booked in the Fresno County Jail. Officers said at one point the two were wrestling, and for reasons not released by police, and not known by Jasmine, the shooting happened.

She said before the shooting, they had a great day as a family. She even said the month of April had been one of the best months of their lives.

Jasmine said that very day, her husband even spent time volunteering with a group called 22’s Militia, just hours before he was killed.

“Right before he went to hang out with the other person, they were organizing a food bank in Fresno and a supply drive for displaced veterans,” she said.

Now she’s wishing she could talk to him one more time.

“He was my best friend and he was the best father.”

Jasmine said she is now concerned about how to give their son the best life. She said she welcomes any prayers, as well as donations through their GoFundMe account.

