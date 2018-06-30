Here Are The Best ‘Families Belong Together’ March Signs

Thousands of people who attended the national ‘Families Belong Together’ rallies on Saturday marched in solidarity with parents who have been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. And they brought some pretty powerful signs with them.
More than 600 protests were planned across the country for those fighting back against President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy, which allows officials to separate children from their parents and detain them at shadowy facilities across the U.S.
Dozens of activist organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn and the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, came together to organize the protests. See some of the signs protesters brought out below.
You’ll notice she’s pregnant and marching in the 90 degree heat. pic.twitter.com/m3tGdfaUJq— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2018
Jerry has a point: #FamiliesBelongTogetherpic.twitter.com/oLFy4HyK8s— Christie Brown (@profclbrown) June 30, 2018
Scenes from the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in #NYCpic.twitter.com/Um1Euf0ZN5— Azure Gilman (@AzureGilman) June 30, 2018
#familiesbelongtogether ️ great signs think alike (not sure who made this but it’s rul good!) pic.twitter.com/6rNn9M5tab— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 30, 2018
Spotted at #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch - photo by @Gomab4lif - amazing. pic.twitter.com/CyQtSojF7i— MadDogPAC (@maddogpac) June 30, 2018
Love this sign! #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarchpic.twitter.com/wQzkiqNUj2— Dolores caudillo (@lolarick) June 30, 2018
I’m at the protest in McAllen, Texas. @maddowpic.twitter.com/rohDbK47YZ— Dianne Norris (@bandidonorris) June 30, 2018
Almost 90 degrees in NYC today but people are out and mad #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarchpic.twitter.com/wVBJdoBHWm— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) June 30, 2018
It’s been 20 years since I participated in something like this. Baby jails is just too much even when the World Cup is on #FamiliesBelongTogtherpic.twitter.com/jElzZok2XJ— Jason Marshall (@__JasonMarshall) June 30, 2018
A New York retiree who says she felt like she had to be here today #FamilesBelongTogetherpic.twitter.com/BhioNtRcE3— Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) June 30, 2018
This will never stop being my favorite sign. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarchpic.twitter.com/PSH562zcRk— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) June 30, 2018
Mood #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarchpic.twitter.com/AMA7wAsJbb— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 30, 2018
Some signs at the #FamiiesBelongTogether rally in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/0hrvhD1T3E— Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) June 30, 2018
“Kids nap, not kidnap!” sign at the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in DC pic.twitter.com/Tj0rHswxOA— Kyle Cardine (@Kyle_Cardine) June 30, 2018
Another great sign from the #FamiliesBelongTogetherpic.twitter.com/UAP1UA8h4S— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.