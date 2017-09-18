Best dressed celebrities at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Oh what a night!

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards brought together television's biggest stars from the past year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and there were some incredible red carpet looks that we'll remember for years.

SEE ALSO: Emmys 2017: What the 'Big Little Lies' cast wore on the red carpet

"Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman continued her faultless red carpet streak on Sunday night in a red, tea-length gown that was a perfect match for her on her big night. Also lovely in red? "Insecure" star and creator Issa Rae, who wowed in an asymmetrical red frock.

"Feud" actresses Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange also brought the glamour in their respective looks. Sarandon was stunning in a navy, off-the-shoulder ensemble, while Lange was picture-perfect in a plunging black dress with gold detailing.

Other stars on our Best Dressed list? Yara Shahidi fantastic nude-colored look, Millie Bobby Brown's simple Calvin Klein moment and Sarah Paulson's shimming silver dress.

More from AOL.com:

Alec Baldwin calls out Donald Trump during acceptance speech at 2017 Emmys

Ariel Winter wore her sexiest look ever to the 2017 Emmys

Stephen Colbert eviscerates President Trump in scathing Emmys monologue: 'Imagine if your president wasn't beloved by Nazis'