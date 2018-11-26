Here Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals From Major Retailers

After Americans roasted their turkeys and thought of family and food, the Cyber Monday deals have started for people looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on everything from clothes to electronics, and make-up to books. If you’re staying home this year than actually going to a store this holiday shopping season, here are some of the best Cyber Monday 2018 deals to expect online.

Target Cyber Monday

Target is starting its Cyber Monday deals during the weekend after Black Friday so you don’t even have to wait until Monday. The shopping giant will kick off what they dub Cyber Week on Sunday, Nov. 25th with some Cyber Monday deals on popular items:

Looking for a hoverboard? Well the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights, which is usually sold at $229.99 will now be on sale at $150.

If you love air frying your own french fries at home you’ll be happy to hear that the Philips Analog 4 qt. Air Fryer will be on sale at $99.99.

The holiday season is fun but also a messy time so make sure to look out for Target’s vacuum sales on the iRobot Roomba 960 at $449.99 and the Dyson V8 Absolute at $349.99.

If you have a new bundle of joy in your life, the Graco DuetConnect LX Swing and Bouncer is on sale for $99.99

Kids aren’t left out either. KidKraft dollhouses and kitchens are going to be 15% off.

Not only will Target offer deals during Cyber Week, but they will be having daily deals on products starting Sunday, Nov. 25 and ending Saturday, Dec. 1. There’s a new deal each day.

On the first day, Sunday, Nov. 25 Target is offering a buy one, get one 60% off all women, men and children’s apparel and accessories for your family’s wardrobe needs.

On the second day, Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, the same apparel deal will be in effect, in addition to 15% off many other items on the store’s website.

On the third day, Tuesday, Nov. 27, expect 30% off Target’s home brands (including but not limited to Project 62, Threshold, and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia)

On the fourth day, Wednesday, Nov. 28, if you spend $40 on beauty and self-care products you’ll get a free $10 Target gift card.

On the fifth day, Thursday, Nov. 29, is electronics day, so there will be discounts on technology products.

Also, from Tuesday, Nov. 27 to the last day, Sunday, Dec. 1, you can get 30% off bar stools, media stands and indoor rugs to spruce up your home at a reduce price.

Walmart

Walmart has been overhauling their website to offer a better customer experience for Cyber Monday. They have even started a Deals Hub so that you can easily find all their best deals in one place. Make sure to stop by Walmart.com during your Cyber Monday and cash in on great deals.

Do you love the Pioneer Woman? Then make sure to check out her 16-piece Baking Set which will be on sale at $22.88.

Shopping for kids can be tough, but Walmart knows the best gifts which is why the Lifetime Dome Climber in primary colors is going to be on sale at $148.98.

The holidays are a great time to wear a robe and snuggle up by the fire so make sure to catch the Mayfair solid velvet robe for $12.99.

In preparation for the upcoming winter, make sure to get all your new gear like the Helium Down jacket by Jack Wolfskin for $110.47 or their Troposphere waterproof jacket for $129.97.

Thinking about traveling in the new year? Get a new hard-sided 3-piece luggage set from iFLY for $149.

Amazon Cyber Monday

Amazon knows that they are a main event for Cyber Monday, and they will be selling everything from groceries to clothing to bedding at a discounted rate. There are just too many deals to chose from so here are a few key items to keep in mind while you strategize your online purchases.