The Best Costumes Of The Olympic Women's Figure Skating Competition, Ranked

The women’s figure skating competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has come to a close, with Russian athletes Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva taking gold and silver respectively, and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond earning the bronze.

The three women pulled out all the stops with their routines ― and, of course, their gorgeous costumes. But there were plenty of skaters from around the world who made their mark on the ice, especially when it came to wardrobes.

Below, we’ve ranked 20 of our favorite costumes from this year’s Olympic games, including three unitards and a whole lot of sparkle. Scroll through to see them all.

20 Loena Hendrickx

Belgium's Hendrickx was one of a handful of women who chose to wear a unitard for competition. The skater wore this number for her short program during the ladies single event, and while we love the idea of it, the mesh panels on the front are a little much.

19 Carolina Kostner

Kostner, of Italy, was one of the most stunning skaters to watch on the ice -- she is an Olympic vet, after all. She wore this funky cutout costume for her free skate during the ladies single event.

18 Li Xiangning

The Chinese skater wore this pretty pink costume for her free skate during the ladies single event.

17 Kailani Craine