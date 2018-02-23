The Best Costumes Of The Olympic Women's Figure Skating Competition, Ranked

The women’s figure skating competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has come to a close, with Russian athletes Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva taking gold and silver respectively, and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond earning the bronze.
The three women pulled out all the stops with their routines ― and, of course, their gorgeous costumes. But there were plenty of skaters from around the world who made their mark on the ice, especially when it came to wardrobes.
Below, we’ve ranked 20 of our favorite costumes from this year’s Olympic games, including three unitards and a whole lot of sparkle. Scroll through to see them all.
20 Loena Hendrickx
Belgium's Hendrickx was one of a handful of women who chose to wear a unitard for competition. The skater wore this number for her short program during the ladies single event, and while we love the idea of it, the mesh panels on the front are a little much.
19 Carolina Kostner
Kostner, of Italy, was one of the most stunning skaters to watch on the ice -- she is an Olympic vet, after all. She wore this funky cutout costume for her free skate during the ladies single event.
18 Li Xiangning
The Chinese skater wore this pretty pink costume for her free skate during the ladies single event.
17 Kailani Craine
Craine, of Australia, kind of took sparkle to a new level with this costume, which she wore for her free skate during the ladies single competition. There's a lot going on with that bodice, but she looked so confident and happy wearing it, which makes us love it.
16 Larkyn Austman
Austman, of Canada, wore this little black dress for her short program during the ladies single event, proving that sometimes, less can be more. We're especially fans of the embellished choker -- a nice touch of drama in an otherwise simple costume.
15 Gabrielle Daleman
The Canadian skater's sparkly blue number, which she wore for her free skate during the single and team events, really was striking, but can we just take a minute to appreciate her full-on glam beauty look?
14 Diana Nikitina
Nikitina, of Latvia, was another woman who chose a unitard, and hers was definitely the most subtle. We think it worked in her favor -- the rhinestoned sides add sparkle, and the dark mesh V-neck panel keeps it from looking too simple.
13 Karen Chen
Chen, of the U.S., brought the drama in this lovely black costume with red accent sparkles, which she wore for her free skate. Bonus points for the flower in the hair.
12 Aiza Mambekova
The skater representing Kazakhstan wore this striking black costume for her free skate. The full body cutout is pretty sexy, but the rest of the outfit keeps things from being too much. Her headpiece is the star of the show.
11 Kim Hanul
The South Korean skater wore this white ensemble for the women's single free skating portion of the games, and it's just plain pretty.
10 Anna Khnychenkova
As far as figure skating costumes go, the Ukrainian athlete's is quite conservative. But that's what we love about it -- it's classy and dramatic (but not over-the-top), and the red glove is a nice touch.
9 Maria Sotskova
The skater from Russia was pretty in pink for her ladies short program. It's the embellished neckline and cuffs that really make this costume pop, though.
8 Kaori Sakamoto
Japan's Sakamoto wore this lovely blue costume for the ladies single short program earlier this week. It's giving us some Rodarte vibes, and we're here for it.
7 Ivett Toth
The Hungarian skater comes in a close second for this ensemble, which she wore for her women's short program. The biker-inspired look was perfect for her routine to a collection of AC/DC classics.
6 Emmi Peltonen
The Finnish athlete pulled out all the stops with this gorgeous, glittering costume, which she wore for her short program during the women's single event.
5 Mirai Nagasu
Nagasu, of the U.S., wore this costume for her short program in the women's single event, and earlier at the team event, where she became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Because of that, this bold red ensemble seems destined to become one of the sport's most iconic.
4 Evgenia Medvedeva
Medvedeva, of Russia, wore this beautiful costume (which is also giving us Rodarte vibes) for her free skate. The color and embellishments are beautiful, and the gloves add that extra special touch.
3 Kaetlyn Osmond
This costume, worn by the Canadian athlete for her short program, was one of our favorites of the competition. It looked beautiful on Osmond and definitely conveyed the Parisian aesthetic -- she performed to music by Edith Piaf -- she was going for.
2 Alina Zagitova
The Russian athlete took home the gold for ladies figure skating, and she definitely deserved it. Not only was her skating phenomenal, her ballet-inspired costumes (like this one, worn for her free skate) were stunning.
1 Mae Berenice Meite
France's Meite wore this unitard to perform her short program (in both the team and women's single events) to a medley of Beyoncé songs. The statement-making ensemble had to be our favorite of the games (though Meite almost outdid herself with these bedazzled hot shorts). Queen Bey would definitely approve.
