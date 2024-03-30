Best colleges in Tennessee

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

A group of college students having a discussion under a tree on campus.

#10. University of Memphis

– Location: Memphis, TN

– Acceptance rate: 95%

– Net price: $14,251

– SAT range: 990-1200

– Niche grade: B+

A student wearing a backpack holding two books as they walk to a college class.

#9. University of Tennessee at Martin

– Location: Martin, TN

– Acceptance rate: 75%

– Net price: $11,646

– SAT range: 1010-1170

– Niche grade: B+

College students laughing and having fun at a tailgate party.

#8. Tennessee Technological University

– Location: Cookeville, TN

– Acceptance rate: 79%

– Net price: $15,481

– SAT range: 1030-1270

– Niche grade: B+

Bookshelves forming a hallway in a college library.

#7. Milligan University

– Location: Milligan, TN

– Acceptance rate: 60%

– Net price: $20,448

– SAT range: 1080-1180

– Niche grade: B+

A student taking notes in a library.

#6. Rhodes College

– Location: Memphis, TN

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Net price: $30,525

– SAT range: 1330-1490

– Niche grade: B+

An empty college dorm room with bunkbeds.

#5. Sewanee – The University of the South

– Location: Sewanee, TN

– Acceptance rate: 60%

– Net price: $29,626

– SAT range: 1200-1390

– Niche grade: B+

A college professor giving a lecture.

#4. University of Tennessee

– Location: Knoxville, TN

– Acceptance rate: 75%

– Net price: $21,512

– SAT range: 1170-1340

– Niche grade: A-

A group of college students working together on a group project in a library.

#3. Lipscomb University

– Location: Nashville, TN

– Acceptance rate: 74%

– Net price: $26,614

– SAT range: 1100-1270

– Niche grade: A-

An empty college classroom.

#2. Union University

– Location: Jackson, TN

– Acceptance rate: 53%

– Net price: $27,660

– SAT range: 1120-1330

– Niche grade: A-

A group of college students working on their laptops.

#1. Vanderbilt University

– Location: Nashville, TN

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Net price: $27,553

– SAT range: 1480-1570

– Niche grade: A+

