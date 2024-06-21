What is the best college in Indiana? See where your alma mater ranks
A recent study from SmartAsset revealed the best and highest-ranking colleges in Indiana based on five categories: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate and starting salary for new graduates.
Here's where schools fell on the list.
University of Indianapolis Local high school students get a taste of college at University of Indianapolis camp
Purdue University ranks as the best college in Indiana
Purdue University ranked as the No. 1 college in Indiana, with a college education value index of 86.80.
Notre Dame ranks as second best university in Indiana
The University of Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 2 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 75.14.
Wabash College ranks as third best university in Indiana
Wabash College is ranked as the No. 3 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 74.58.
Top 10 colleges in Indiana
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Best Indiana Colleges: Here's where universities fell on the list