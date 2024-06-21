What is the best college in Indiana? See where your alma mater ranks

Students walk around campus during the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

A recent study from SmartAsset revealed the best and highest-ranking colleges in Indiana based on five categories: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate and starting salary for new graduates.

Here's where schools fell on the list.

Purdue University ranks as the best college in Indiana

Purdue University ranked as the No. 1 college in Indiana, with a college education value index of 86.80.

The Block P, a Purdue icon that has been part of the university tradition for more than 100 years, is a permanent campus fixture as a sculpture designed to symbolize the importance of lifelong learning and self-improvement.

Notre Dame ranks as second best university in Indiana

The University of Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 2 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 75.14.

A group walks through University of Notre Dame's Irish Green on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Wabash College ranks as third best university in Indiana

Wabash College is ranked as the No. 3 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 74.58.

Top 10 colleges in Indiana

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Best Indiana Colleges: Here's where universities fell on the list