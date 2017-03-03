Best Car Safety Performance

View photos

A vehicle with good braking and emergency handling can help you avoid an accident. Typically, smaller, sportier vehicles perform well in these tests and larger trucks are slower to maneuver.

Consumer Reports' crucial emergency driving tests include an avoidance maneuver and a series of at-the-limit cornering assessments around a handling course—a snaking track loop.

The avoidance maneuver is a "path-following test" in which the driver pilots the car down a lane marked off by traffic cones with a quick left-right-left sequence. That simulates swerving to avoid an obstacle in the road, then returning to the original lane to avoid oncoming traffic. The car threads through the course, without throttle or brakes, at ever-higher speeds until it can't get through without hitting any cones.

When testing on-limit handling, drivers push the car to and beyond its limits of cornering capabilities to simulate entering a corner too quickly. Test engineers evaluate how controllable, secure, and forgiving—or not—the car is.

Our experts also perform a series of brake tests from 60 to 0 mph on wet and dry pavement to measure performance. The test car is rigged with a highly accurate GPS-based data-acquisition device that records precise speeds, stopping times, and distances. We also judge brake-pedal modulation, the feel of the pedal under foot during braking actions, and how easy it is to slow the car smoothly.

Here are the highs and lows in our dry braking test (from 60 mph) and avoidance maneuver. In the braking test, highest scores go to the shortest stopping distance. In the avoidance maneuver, the higher the speed through the course, the better.

Best and Worst Braking

Make & Model

Stopping Distance, Feet

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT

107 Porsche 911 Carrera S

108 Porsche 718 Boxster

108 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS

112 BMW M235i

115 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

115 Chevrolet SS

118 Ford Fiesta ST

118 Tesla Model S P85D

118 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus

119

Make & Model

Stopping Distance, Feet Toyota Tundra SR5

153 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

151

Best and Worst Avoidance Maneuver

Make & Model

Speed, mph Porsche 911 Carrera S 59.5 Porsche 718 Boxster (base) 59.0 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 59.0 BMW M235i 58.5 Nissan 370Z Touring 58.0 Cadillac ATS Luxury 57.5 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT 57.5 Chevrolet Spark LT 57.5 Ford Fiesta ST 57.0 Infiniti QX30 Premium 57.0

Make & Model

Speed, mph

Mercedes-Benz GLS350d

44.5 Toyota Tundra SR5

44.5 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

45.0 Cadillac Escalade Premium

45.0 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

45.0 Ford Expedition Limited EL

45.0 Nissan Titan XD SV

45.0





