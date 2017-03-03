    Best Car Safety Performance

    Consumer Reports
    View photos
    Best Car Safety Performance
    View photos

    A vehicle with good braking and emergency handling can help you avoid an accident. Typically, smaller, sportier vehicles perform well in these tests and larger trucks are slower to maneuver.

    Consumer Reports' crucial emergency driving tests include an avoidance maneuver and a series of at-the-limit cornering assessments around a handling course—a snaking track loop.

    The avoidance maneuver is a "path-following test" in which the driver pilots the car down a lane marked off by traffic cones with a quick left-right-left sequence. That simulates swerving to avoid an obstacle in the road, then returning to the original lane to avoid oncoming traffic. The car threads through the course, without throttle or brakes, at ever-higher speeds until it can't get through without hitting any cones.

    When testing on-limit handling, drivers push the car to and beyond its limits of cornering capabilities to simulate entering a corner too quickly. Test engineers evaluate how controllable, secure, and forgiving—or not—the car is.

    Our experts also perform a series of brake tests from 60 to 0 mph on wet and dry pavement to measure performance. The test car is rigged with a highly accurate GPS-based data-acquisition device that records precise speeds, stopping times, and distances. We also judge brake-pedal modulation, the feel of the pedal under foot during braking actions, and how easy it is to slow the car smoothly.

    Here are the highs and lows in our dry braking test (from 60 mph) and avoidance maneuver. In the braking test, highest scores go to the shortest stopping distance. In the avoidance maneuver, the higher the speed through the course, the better.

    Learn more about how Consumer Reports tests cars.

    Best and Worst Braking

    View photos

    Make & Model

    Stopping Distance, Feet

    Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT

    107

    Porsche 911 Carrera S

    108

    Porsche 718 Boxster

    108

    Chevrolet Camaro 2SS

    112

    BMW M235i

    115

    Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    115

    Chevrolet SS

    118

    Ford Fiesta ST

    118

    Tesla Model S P85D

    118

    Dodge Challenger R/T Plus

    119

    Make & Model

    Stopping Distance, Feet

    Toyota Tundra SR5

    153

    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    151

    Best and Worst Avoidance Maneuver

    View photos

    Make & Model

    Speed, mph
    Porsche 911 Carrera S 59.5
    Porsche 718 Boxster (base) 59.0
    Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 59.0
    BMW M235i 58.5
    Nissan 370Z Touring 58.0
    Cadillac ATS Luxury 57.5
    Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT 57.5
    Chevrolet Spark LT 57.5
    Ford Fiesta ST 57.0
    Infiniti QX30 Premium 57.0

    Make & Model

    Speed, mph

    Mercedes-Benz GLS350d

    44.5

    Toyota Tundra SR5

    44.5

    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    45.0

    Cadillac Escalade Premium

    45.0

    Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    45.0

    Ford Expedition Limited EL

    45.0

    Nissan Titan XD SV

    45.0



    More from Consumer Reports:
    Top pick tires for 2016
    Best used cars for $25,000 and less
    7 best mattresses for couples

    Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website. Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumers Union of U.S.